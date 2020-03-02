HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 3/2: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show including Super Showdown fallout, the return of Beth Phoenix, Black vs. Styles, and more

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 2, 2020

LIVE FROM BROOKLYN, NY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry “The King” Lawler

-The show began with the official Raw intro video. When the video ended, pyro blared in the arena and the announce team welcomed the audience to the program. They hyped the return of Beth Phoenix, Murphy and Rolls vs. Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championship, Black vs. Styles, and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good to see the WWE had second thoughts about Asuka vs. Baszler. Loads wrong with booking that. Sane vs. Baszler has similar issues, but at least there is already history there to play off of.

-When the hype train wrapped up, Brock Lesnar made his entrance with Paul Heyman. The crowd reacted for Lesnar in a big way. As he walked into the ring, the announce team glossed over his title match from Super Showdown before plugging Lesnar vs. McIntyre at WrestleMania. From there, Paul Heyman did his usual introductions. Heyman then spoke and said he was sorry, but it was his job to come out there and hype the audience about WrestleMania. He said this year’s WrestleMania was the most stacked lineup in decades, but that the main event was a sham. The audience booed. In response, Heyman called them pavlovian dogs. Heyman continued and said that the backstage leadership wanted to sell the idea of Drew McIntyre, but that McIntyre was a hyped up fraud. The audience booed again. Heyman continued and examined why the audience cheers Drew so much. He touched on the Royal Rumble and said that Lesnar massacred 16 consecutive top stars before getting hit from behind and tossed out of the ring. Heyman talked up Drew in this process.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Some brilliant promo work there. Heyman cut down Drew a bit to prove his point, but did so in a way that put stars around what the audience should like about Drew. “Crushed Brock in the face with a massive Claymore Kick” to knock him out of the Royal Rumble match. That puts Drew over and the Claymore Kick over within his heel narrative. Smart.

Heyman called the audience pavlovian dogs again, but then said that he and Lesnar don’t offer any excuses for losing the Royal Rumble match. He asked though, how could Drew’s win tell the world that he could pin or submit Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Heyman said that all Drew did was take advantage of situation and that the next time Lesnar gets his hands on Drew it would be over in a second. Heyman called Drew McIntyre a stupid, big, bitch, and the audience booed loudly again. From there, Heyman told the audience to stop booing him and as he did, Drew McIntyre made his entrance in his ring gear.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Great work from Heyman top to bottom. Drew will need to succeed on his own, but Heyman and Brock are doing all they can to lay a good foundation for Drew to climb on top of.

Drew briskly walked to the ring and then got onto the ring apron while staring a hole through Lesnar. From there, Drew went face to face with Lesnar as the audience chanted “Drew.” In response, Lesnar laughed and backed away. Lesnar was about to roll out of the ring, but he quickly charged at Drew. Drew saw this and crushed Lesnar with a massive Claymore Kick to the face. After, McIntyre stood over Brock Lesnar before leaving the ring as the audience cheered. Once Drew left the arena, Heyman crawled into the ring to check on Lesnar. As he did, the audience chanted “you deserve it.” Heyman handed the WWE Championship belt to Lesnar. At this point, the audience sang Lesnar the “na na na” song as Lesnar furiously and slowly walked up the ramp. When he reached the top of the ramp, McIntyre ran out again and crushed Lesnar with the Claymore. After, he held up the championship belt and then nailed Lesnar again with a third Claymore as the audience chanted for “one more time” and “holy shit.” From there, Drew pointed at the WrestleMania sign and then left the arena again as Lesnar writhed in pain. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Wow. Strong segment for McIntyre. First off the crowd was full behind him and reacted to everything WWE wanted them to. Second, Lesnar doesn’t give that much or sell that way for just anybody. He appears engaged here and he helped make McIntyre tonight. Drew looked the part of a motivated and intense babyface challenger. No hedging or underdog story. This was a badass challenger ready for his moment. Well done.

-After the break, the Street Profits made their entrance. Dawkins and Ford started to walk down the ramp like normal, but then changed course and partied through the crowd. Once they got to the ring, Ford got on the microphone and asked “Where Brooklyn at?” The crowd cheered in response. From there, Ford continued and said that tonight it was now or never for them. He said he and Dawkins had been working for years at this shot at the tag team championship. The audience cheered and chanted “we want the smoke.” Dawkins then spoke and said that when the pressure is on, they cook. Ford then told Brooklyn to have their cups ready because they would win the titles and that they want the smoke.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A good straight up babyface promo. The Street Profits left the silliness behind and focused on being competitive and winning. Yes, they still featured their strong charisma but harnessed it in a more authentic way. This is the lane for them to stay in. Good stuff.

-As soon as they wrapped up, Seth Rollins and Murphy made their entrance. Once they got to the ring, official introductions were made and as the referee was about to ring the bell, Rollins and Murphy attacked Dawkins and Ford from behind. After they did, they rolled out of the ring, but Ford attempted a flipping dive over the top rope. Murphy and Rollins caught Ford in mid air and slammed him into the guardrail. Dawkins checked on his partner as the show went to break. (c)

(1) SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY vs. THE STREET PROFITS – WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Out of the break, the match was officially underway. Murphy held control over Dawkins with a headlock. He then tossed him out of the ring before tagging Rollins into the match. Rollins attempted to keep momentum on the outside of the ring, but Dawkins hit him with a move. Seeing this, Murphy tried to help, but Dawkins tossed him into the guardrail. From there, Ford climbed onto the ring apron and tagged into the match. Right after, he connected with his over the top rope flip. From there, he kept momentum and hit Rollins with a DDT before covering for a two count. Out of the pin, Ford climbed to the top rope and tried for a splash. He missed after Rollins moved out of the way. This gave Rollins the momentum once again. Rollins hit Ford with a buckle bomb before Dawkins ran into the ring to try and help his partner out. Rollins and Murphy dispatched him and then regained control over Montez Ford.

Heydorn’s Analysis: They’ve told a good story in this match thus far. Ford and Dawkins look good and the audience is clearly and firmly on their side.

They tried to hit the buckle bomb on Ford again, but it was countered. Murphy who tried to time his kick with move ended up kicking Rollins instead. This allowed Ford the opportunity to get the upper hand once again. Ford worked to use that to his advantage, but he couldn’t as Rollins attacked from behind and rolled him out of the ring. After, he called for AOP to walk down and attack Ford. The referee caught them and sent them away from the ringside area. AOP argued this and as they did, Seth Rollins rolled into the ring to try and maintain control of the match over Ford. From there, Kevin Owens hit the ring and delivered a Stunner to Rollins. As soon as that happened, Dawkins tossed Murphy into the guardrail on the outside of the ring. Inside the ring, Montez Ford hit is top rope frog splash on Rollins and covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Street Profits via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match with an exciting ending and a smart finish. Owens hitting the Stunner may have been a little obvious, but sometimes obvious is good and logical. This was that. Owens costing Rollins the title falls perfectly into place with the story that has been told between the two thus far. It now clears the way for Rollins and Owens to face each other one on one at WrestleMania. The Street Profits needed this to continue to build credibility as a team and keep momentum. Here’s hoping WWE keeps them here and away from silly SNL backstage segments. This is the sweet spot for that act.

-After the match. the Street Profits celebrated in the ring and in the crowd as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Rollins and Murphy were shown walking backstage. Caruso interviewed them and Rollins mocked her for asking them a question. Rollins continued though and demanded a rematch with the Street Profits at Elimination Chamber. He said they would take their titles back. Rollins then addressed Owens and told him to name the place and stipulation for their match. Rollins said that when he gets his hands on Owens, he would crucify him.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Interfering in a match. Crucifixion? Talk about a disproportionate response and one that only existed because of silly religious references.

-When the interview ended, Ricochet made his way to the ring to a very small reaction. As he did, the announce team wondered how he would bounce back after what happened to him against Brock Lesnar at Super Showdown. Once he got to the ring, Riddick Moss was waiting for him with the WWE 24-7 Championship. Then, the bell rang, and the match began.

Heydorn’s Analysis: From the WWE Championship to the WWE 24-7 Championship. That’s a long fall for Ricochet. What’s worse? The crowd was cold for him. Really cold. Tough times ahead for that act.

(2) RICOCHET vs. RIDDICK MOSS – WWE 24/7 Championship Match

The match began with Ricochet owning the momentum. He hit Moss with some fast paced offense, but eventually, Moss caught him and grounded him with a strike. Moss kept up his offense and eventually tossed Ricochet out of the ring. The show then went to break. (c)

Out of the break, Moss kept momentum until Ricochet countered his offense. He connected with a series of strikes and followed that with a flying forearm. After, he hit a step up enziguri and tried for a springboard clothesline but missed. Instead, he hit Moss with a hurricanrana and followed that with a standing shooting star press before making a cover for a two count. Out of the pin, Ricochet tried to lift Moss in the air, but couldn’t because of his back injury. He hit Moss with some punches and tried again, but again, failed at getting him up. Finally, Moss hit Ricochet with a super neckbreaker and made the cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Moss via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Excuse me? Not sure I get that one. A clean loss for Ricochet at the hands of Riddick Moss? The match itself was low enough for Ricochet. This outcome though spells even more doom. Not sure he’ll be able to recover which is incredibly unfortunate. Wasted talent that the WWE currently does not understand.

-After the match, A.J. Styles was shown backstage with Gallows and Anderson. He talked to them as the show went to break. (c)

-Out of the break, Kairi Sane was shown warming up backstage. After, Styles made his entrance with the OC. Once he got to the ring, the announce team highlighted the events between Styles and the Undertaker from Super Showdown in a recap video. When the video ended, Styles spoke and said he was unhappy.

[HOUR TWO]

He said he should be out there with a shiny trophy, but wasn’t because of the Undertaker. The audience chanted “Undertaker.” Styles was flabbergasted at the chant and then was flabbergasted due to the advice that Mark Wahlberg gave him in regards to Undertaker. Styles played the video clip and then said he shouldn’t be getting advice from Marky Mark. Of course, the crowd chanted “Marky Mark.” In response, Styles said he wouldn’t take Mark’s advice because he was on a collision course with the Undertaker. Styles said he wanted Undertaker to take what he does to Aleister Black as a warning. He called Undertaker a legend, but said he was holding on to a spotlight that wasn’t his. From there, Aleister Black made his entrance.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I can do without the Marky Mark stuff, but give me the end of that promo all day. That is the story between Undertaker and Styles. It’s simple, but it works and there is plenty of promo work to be done around it.

As soon as Black got into the ring, Styles addressed him and said that he didn’t read his contract. Styles said that if Black wanted Styles, he would have to go through Karl Anderson. Anderson then jumped into the ring and attacked.

(3) ALEISTER BLACK vs. KARL ANDERSON w/Gallows & A.J. Styles

Black dodged Anderson and connected with some strikes that caused Anderson to fall out of the ring. There, Black stared at Styles as the show went to break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued. Anderson held control over Black with a headlock and the audience chanted for Black to break free. Eventually, he did, but Anderson followed with an uppercut to the face. From there, Black hit a forearm shot to gain some space. He continued to strike Anderson before hitting him with a springboard moonsault. After, Black hit Anderson with Black Mass and covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Black via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Fine, I suppose, but why? The audience was hot for Styles vs. Black, but this watered down some of that excitement.

-After the match, Styles got into the ring and said that he forgot one additional point. That point was that Black needed to beat Gallows as well before getting to Styles. As soon as he said that, Gallows attacked Black and beat him up around the ringside area. Eventually, the beating took Black and Gallows into the ring and the match began.

(4) LUKE GALLOWS w/Anderson & Styles vs. ALEISTER BLACK

Black got a couple strikes in, but was then grounded by Gallows. Gallows connected with a flurry of elbows to the face before locking in a sleeper hold. Gallows then tossed Black out of the ring as the show went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued with Gallows still firmly in control. He dismantled Black in the corner, but didn’t stop when the referee asked him to. This caused Gallows to get disqualified.

WINNER: Black via disqualification

-After the match, Gallows and Anderson hit Black with the Magic Killer. At that point, Styles crawled into the ring and his match with Black began.

(5) ALEISTER BLACK vs. A.J. STYLES w/Gallows & Anderson

Black took a swing at Styles, but it was countered with a kick to the midsection. As this happened, the audience chanted “Undertaker.” From there, Styles stalked Black and connected with another punch. Black tried to hit Styles with a punch, but Styles countered. Black got a couple kicks in, but Styles quickly took control back after hitting a back breaker. After, Styles connected with a brainbuster. From there, Styles called for the Phenomenal Forearm and connected with it. He then pinned Black the way Undertaker pinned opponents for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Styles via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Surprised that Black lost his undefeated streak with little fanfare. He certainly was protected here though given the fact that he wrestled two matches prior. Black being undefeated wasn’t a focal point, but still a viable reason to engage with him.

-After the match, Ruby Riott was interviewed backstage. Before she spoke, Caruso cued up highlight clips that detailed her return and situation with Liv Morgan. After, Riott spoke and said that people break promises regularly. She said that she is only responsible for her and on Sunday she would prove that she strikes whenever she wants. She said there was no friends inside the Elimination Chamber. Riott then walked away.

-When the interview ended, Liv Morgan made her entrance. When it finished, the show went to break. (c)

(6) LIV MORGAN vs. RUBY RIOTT – special referee, Sarah Logan

Morgan and Riott battled early on with Riott eventually getting the upper hand. Throughout, Riott and Morgan had encounters where Logan questioned Riott’s ability to obey her rules in the ring. Eventually, Riott hit Morgan with a Flatliner and covered. Morgan kicked out and as she did, Riott ended up hitting Sarah Logan. Riott and Logan continued to argue which gave Morgan the opportunity to roll Riott up. Logan then gave Morgan a quick count for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Morgan via pinfall

-After the match, Sarah Logan decimated both Morgan and Riott before walking off.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The crowd wasn’t into this and for good reason. Morgan and Riott didn’t have much chemistry and the Riott Squad unraveling while applicable here, felt out of nowhere. Beyond crazy that the announce team is trying to sell the notion that either of these women could win the Elimination Chamber on Sunday and face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Laughable.

-Randy Orton was shown backstage before the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, the announce team hyped Beth Phoenix returning to give an update on Edge. They then cued up a video highlight package that detailed everything from Edge’s Raw return to the situation with Randy Orton.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Great video work by the WWE. Par for the course, but worth pointing out given how effective this was.

-When the video ended, No Way Jose was shown with his conga line backstage. He ran into Erick Rowan. Rowan was holding his cage and Jose just flat out asked him what was in it. Rowan then gladly showed him and revealed that it was a giant spider. Jose and his conga line then ran off in fear. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: I hope that spider was supposed to look fake as it was an abomination. If not, that may take the cake for worst reveal and execution of said reveal in the history of WWE. Awful.

-Out of the break, the announce team aired recap highlights of the happenings earlier in the night between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. When the highlights ended, Asuka and Kairi Sane made their entrance. When they got into the ring, they cut a promo and told Baszler she was lucky. Asuka said she got injured and Sane said that she had everything under control. Asuka said that Sane was hungry for Shayna Baszler and at that point, Baszler made her entrance. When Baszler got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(7) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. KAIRI SANE w/Asuka

[HOUR THREE]

Out of the gate, Baszler and Sane tied up in the middle of the ring. Baszler worked over Sane’s wrist and then tripped Sane before talking trash to Asuka on the outside of the ring. From there, Sane slapped Baszler in the face. Baszler charged at Sane, but Kairi dodged her and connected with a kick. After, Sane went for her sliding forearm, but Baszler countered it into a pin. Sane kicked out at two. Out of the pin, Baszler connected with a Spinebuster and followed that with rapid fire stomps to Sane’s leg. Baszler kept the momentum in the match from there. As she did, Becky Lynch made her entrance. Baszler tossed Sane out of the ring and then jawed with Lynch as the show went to break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Very tepid reaction from the audience thus far. Can you blame them? Why is a heel Shayna Baszler on the heals of her biggest heel moment opposite Becky Lynch at WrestleMania facing another heel in Kairi Sane? How does she get heat in this scenario? The audience doesn’t know how to react, so they aren’t.

Out of the break, the action continued with . Baszler hit Sane with a gut-wrench suplex off of the top rope. From there, Sane quickly countered back with a spear. Some of the audience cheered and the others chanted “this is boring.” After, Sane climbed to the top rope and attempted her Insane Elbow. Baszler countered and then put Sane in the chokehold. Sane quickly tapped out to give Baszler the victory.

WINNER: Baszler via submission

-After the match, Lynch held her championship up in the air. In the ring, Shayna put her chokehold on Sane again and then released it before staring at Lynch again.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Flat. As Baszler’s first opportunity to showcase herself to a large audience, this really didn’t click. The heel vs. heel dynamic was a big part of it, but the circumstance in general is to blame too. With Baszler coming in and having to go through the Chamber to get to Lynch, she is playing down to the level of a Morgan, Asuka, and Nattie rather than up to a Becky. There is only one opportunity at a good first impression. Is Baszler derailed? Obviously not, because she’s a real talent. She’ll have to bounce back from this though.

-Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo were interviewed backstage. Rey said that Humberto always gets back up even if he has to fight against family. Rey continued and said their feud with Andrade and Garza would end when they want it to end. Mysterio then made his entrance. The show then went to break. (c)

(8) ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA vs. REY MYSTERIO & HUMBERTO CARRILLO

After the break, the action was underway. Garza and Andrade took over on Carrillo. They hit him with various rounds of strikes and cut the ring in half. Eventually, Carrillo battled out by connecting with a hurricanrana. She made a cover on Andrade after, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Carrillo worked to keep control and dropkicked Andrade while he was in the tranquillo pose. From there, Carrillo pulled the rip off pants off of Garza before connecting with a corkscrew dive over the top rope. The show then went to break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued. Garza and Andrade once again held control over Carrillo. He worked to make the tag, but was then knocked out of the ring illegally by Garza. Andrade followed him out of the ring and kept up the attack and momentum. Eventually, the action spilled back into the ring. Carrillo tried for the tag, but was held back by Garza. From there, Carrillo hit Garza with an enziguri and then got the tag. Rey hit the ring with loads of fire. He connected with a springboard senton and a DDT before making the cover. Andrade kicked out at two. From there, Carrillo tagged into the match and went for a high risk move, but got pushed off of the top rope and to the outside of the ring. The show then went to commercials. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Not sure when it happened, but Andrade looks to be busted open.

Out of the break, the match still continued. Mysterio tagged in for Carrillo and immediatley put Garza in position for the 619. Mysterio went for it, but Garza caught his legs and countered into a pin attempt for a two count. Out of the pin, Rey connected with a Canadian Destroyer and covered, but Andrade broke everything up. In the end, Mysterio hit both Andrade and Garza with the 619. Right after, Carrillo hit Andrade with his top rope moonsault for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Mysterio and Carrillo via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: A nice little TV match there. All four men have chemistry together and their stories intertwined as well. With this in the bag, next steps are important. Where do these guys go? With the United States Championships hovering around all four men, that is a logical progression for everyone. WrestleMania perhaps.

-Beth Phoenix was shown walking backstage as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Beth Phoenix made her entrance. Once she got to the ring, she grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd. She said she appreciated the time she was given and was there to give an update on Edge. Before she could give the update, or really get started, Randy Orton walked out to a few gasps from the audience. As Orton walked to the ring, the announcers sold being concerned about the situation and that Beth may want to leave the ring. Before Orton got into the ring, he stared at Beth. From there, Orton tried to hug Beth, but she stopped him. Orton then reached his hand out for Phoenix to shake it. In response, Phoenix called Orton an son of a bitch and said she would never shake his hand or hug him after what he did to Edge. In response, Orton sat on the top rope. Beth continued and addressed him. She said that she thought he might be there and if anyone needed to hear what she had to say it was him. She said she was there because she needs her husband and her children need their father. Beth continued and as she did, Orton got off of the top rope and walked toward her. Orton circled Beth and then grabbed a microphone. Orton spoke and said that it was a certainty after what he did that Edge would never wrestle again. Orton said that he owed her an explanation and that he would give her one. He started with a story about going to an event in 1999 and breaking into the business. He said that at that event, Edge was the only one to give his father respect and Orton said he was beaming with pride. Orton talked about how Edge talked with him that night motivated him. From there, Orton talked about his history with Edge including rough patches in which he made poor life choices. Orton said that Edge saved his life. He also said that he returned the favor and saved Edge’s life by doing what he did to him. Orton said that he realized that Edge thought he was back for good and that he was going to start competing on a regular basis. He said he knew that someone like him would try to make a name for himself off of Edge and he gave Edge back to his family because he loves Edge and his family. Orton then said that everyone blamed him for what happened, but that it wasn’t all his fault and that Beth was to blame also. Orton called Beth an enabler and enabled Edge. Orton said he stepped in to help him when Beth wouldn’t. From there, Orton continued and said he loved Edge’s family more than Phoenix ever could. He then said “the truth hurts, doesn’t it.” At that point, Phoenix slapped Orton and Orton threw his microphone to the mat. Orton and Beth stood face to face and Orton mouthed something to her. She then kicked him in the midsection and right after, Orton came back and hit her with an RKO. Orton then left with Phoenix laying in the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Really great stuff from Orton and Phoenix. Orton’s promo felt genuine and had a great flow while hitting on different levels as to why he did what he did to Edge. Beth sold the explanation well too which led to the entire segment carrying quite a bit of authentic emotion. My only gripe? Why do you cut to a crowd shot of two fans smiling and laughing after the RKO? WWE directors should know better than that. All in all though, another effective angle within this feud.

-After, the announce team sold being disgusted with Orton’s actions and called him a son of a bitch. In the ring, Rey Mysterio, Zack Ryder, Natalya, and others checked on Phoenix as the show faded to black.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S REPORT: HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 2/24: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show including final hype for Super Showdown, Brock Lesnar addresses Ricochet, next steps for Randy Orton, and more