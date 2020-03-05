FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP – Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk why Goldberg-Reigns is doomed, Cena-Fiend, Elimination Chamber preview, New Jack book review, AEW, NXT, more (145 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They begin by discussing the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown and WWE Monday Night Raw including the Goldberg-Roman Reigns situation and why its doomed, the start of the John Cena-Fiend feud, and the Randy Orton-Beth Phoenix segment. Then they preview WWE Elimination Chamber. Then Todd’s review of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite with a closing discussion about the ratings for NXT and AEW so far and what might change the current viewership levels of the two shows. In a bonus segment at the end, the first half of Todd’s review of the new “extreme memoire” by New Jack of SMW and ECW fame along with details on our VIP sale to hear the full episode of the VIP-exclusive “Fix” podcast with Todd & Wade including the full New Japan book review and the Fix Mailbag.

