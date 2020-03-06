VIP AUDIO 3/5 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Review of New Jack’s extreme memoire, UFC 248 preview, mailbag on Vince, Shaq, Joey Ryan, AEW secondary title options, New Japan Cup, more (113 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd reviews New Jack’s new extreme memoire covering his time in SMW, ECW, TNA, and more along with stories of violence in his life and his approach to the world. Then Todd previews UFC 248. And finally, the Mailbag segment covering these topics:

Did WWE completely misfire in their strategy to compete with AEW?

Thoughts on Thunder Rosa

Why didn’t AEW sign Joey Ryan?

Should AEW add another title, and if so, should it be a TV Title, a Six-Man Tag Title, or a secondary regular tag title?

Would Shaq be a good fit as a crossover celebrity on Dynamite?

Would AEW job any of their top stars to Goldberg if they signed him?

Is Vince McMahon completely miscalculating fan reaction to his apparent Goldberg-Roman Reigns storyline?

Might there be a Smackdown Women’s Title match on Takeover Tampa?

How would you explain the economic effect of Vince McMahon as head of creative to a Wall Street analyst who’s considering a long-term WWE investment?

How does the New Japan Cup compare to the G1

