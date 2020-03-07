3/3 NWA POWER TV REPORT: Eli Drake & James Storm vs. The Bouncers, Ricky Starks vs. Zicky Dice for NWA TV Title, Dawsons vs. Konley & Anderson

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

NWA POWER TV REPORT

MARCH 3, 2020

ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Stu Bennett, Joe Galli

-The show opened with highlights of the Women’s title match between Melina and Thunder Rosa on last week’s episode. Kamille was shown confronting Rosa after the match ended via count-out. “I’m Broken” began as did the Power intro video. After, Sean Mooney ran down the card for the evening. He threw to the arena where Zicky Dice made his ring entrance, followed by Ricky Starks.

(1) RICKY STARKS (Champion) vs. ZICKY DICE – NWA TV Title match

The bell rang, and the 6:05 timer appeared on the screen. Dice wrestled Starks to the mat and gloated. Both wrestlers stood and traded strikes. Starks hit a running forearm for a two count. Dice retreated to the outside. He pulled Starks to the outside and threw him head-first into the steps. Back in the ring, Dice cinched in a headlock. The crowd stared a “Ricky!” chant. Starks blocked a Northern Lights suplex. After a failed attempt at a tornado DDT, Starks hit a modified suplex. Eventually, Dice countered and hit a snake rattle and roll for a two count. From there, Dice grabbed his fanny pack and threw it at Starks. Starks denied using it to the referee. Dice countered a roll-up and got the pinfall.

WINNER: Zicky Dice via pinfall to capture the NWA TV Title.

-In the interview booth, Dice celebrated until Tom Latimer chased him off. Latimer demanded Galli leave the announce booth and confront him. Galli walked to the interview booth. Latimer repeatedly asked, “You want to hear her speak?” Latimer said next week, Kamille would finally break her silence on Power.

-The show returned with Sean Mooney. He announced tickets for the Crockett Cup were on sale. He threw to footage of the press conference between Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll at the empty Gateway Arena.

Scurll said history would be made when he beat Aldis. He said professional wrestling was all he knew, and he needed to become world champion. He called himself a “master of professional wrestling” and encouraged people to attend the event. Nick Aldis took the stage. He said it was the 493rd day of his second NWA Title reign. He said Marty Scurll had the chance to live forever just by being in the ring with him.

-A vignette aired with Question Mark and “Little Question”, which was a masked talking dummy. They talked about the symbols on the Mongrovian flag.

-A replay of Trevor Murdoch beating Question Mark aired. Aron Stevens and Question Mark beat Murdoch down after the match.

-In the interview booth, Dave Marquez interviewed Stevens and Question Mark. Stevens said he and Question Mark were going to renew their quest for more NWA belts. He emphasized the word “belts” each time he said it. Stevens called himself a nice person and then called out the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson walked out from the back to cheers. Stevens thanked them and said they had finally made it for sharing the screen with him. Stevens challenged them to a tag match to prove they deserved a shot at the NWA tag titles. He said if they agreed, he would put Morton and Gibson in one of his movies. Morton accepted the challenge and he and Gibson walked to the back.

-A replay of Kamille attacking Allysin Kay aired. After, Kamille confronted NWA Women’s champion, Thunder Rosa.

-Back in the studio, Bennet and Galli threw to a “Last Chance” tag match. The Dawsons made their tag match, followed by Caleb Konley and CW Anderson.

(2) THE DAWSONS vs. CALEB KONLEY & C.W. ANDERSON – Last chance match, losers contract expires

The bell rang, and The Dawsons attacked Konley and Anderson. Galli said the match would be contested under tornado rules. Konley dropkicked Zane to the outside of the ring. Anderson and Dave brawled inside the ring. Zane countered a charging Anderson with a clothesline. The Dawsons hit a double suplex for a two count. Chaos ensued as both teams brawled in the ring. Eventually, Konley and Anderson hit tandem offense on Zane for the win.

WINNERS: Caleb Konley & CW Anderson

-A replay of The Bouncers attacking Eddie Kingston aired.

-Sean Mooney shared the broadcasting schedule for NWA programming on YouTube, including the next episode of Circle Squared.

-Back in the studio, Galli interviewed May Valentine and Sal Rinauro. May said Sal was helping her develop her blog and her new lingerie line. Sal said his arm was one month away from being healed. Galli asked Valentine to do alive blog and May agreed. Royce Issacs interrupted. He forced Rinauro’s uninjured arm between the ring steps and threatened to step on it. Valentine got Issacs to stop the attack as the segment ended.

-In the interview booth, Dave Marquez interviewed The Bouncers. Beer City Bruiser said all the cared about was money, and that they were in the NWA to win the NWA tag titles. They walked from the booth to the ring alongside Pope. Eli Drake and James Storm walked to ringside with Eddie Kingston.

(3) ELI DRAKE & JAMES STORM (Champions) vs. THE BOUNCERS – NWA Tag Title match.

The bell rang. Drake and Malonis started the match. Malonis knocked Drake the mat. Drake stood and chopped Malonis in the corner. Drake tried to slam Malonis but failed. The Bouncers kept control of the match with frequent tags. Eventually, Drake tagged in Storm. They hit tandem offense on Bruiser. Storm and Bruiser traded strikes until Bruiser hit a Samoan drop. Malonis tagged in and hit a standing senton drop. Eventually, Storm hit an enziguri and made a hot tag to Drake. Chaos ensued as both teams brawled in the ring. Malonis hit a spinning slam on Storm for a two count. The Bouncers tried to hit tandem offense on Storm, but Drake interrupted. Drake tagged in and they hit a double slam on Malonis. The crowd stood and cheered. Drake hit a diving elbow drop on Bruiser for the win. After the match, Drake, Storm, and Kingston taunted Pope from inside the ring as the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: While the in-ring work was solid on this show, NWA continues to lack consistency weekly. The show feels like it lacks a booking vision and relies too heavily on asking questions rather than answering them. There is still a lot of time between now and the Crockett Cup to establish storylines, but it needs to be done sooner rather than later.

