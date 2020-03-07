FREE PODCAST 3/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Chris Maitland returns to talk “best matches ever,” the problem with comparing eras’ workrate, more (79 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris Maitland returns to discuss the debates that the Young Bucks-Omega/Hangman match have engendered on Twitter, and the difficulty in throwing subjective thought into the debate without context of eras. Chris also lists his favorite/top tag matches, and answers a few Twitter questions of the week – including what would be his stipulations for the Progress Proteus Title, what matches would he consider good for a few wrestlers minus stipulations – featuring Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Triple H, Chris’s experience at AEW Revolution, and more.

