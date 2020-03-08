FREE PODCAST 3/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: WWE Elimination Chamber post-show including calls and emails about the show itself, what the results mean for WrestleMania, and more! (82 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks reviews the Elimination Chamber PPV match by match. He takes calls and emails on Shayna Baszler’s dominance, the lack of big stars on the PPV, Roman Reigns after WrestleMania, and more.

