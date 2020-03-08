News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: WWE Elimination Chamber post-show including calls and emails about the show itself, what the results mean for WrestleMania, and more! (82 min)

March 8, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks reviews the Elimination Chamber PPV match by match. He takes calls and emails on Shayna Baszler’s dominance, the lack of big stars on the PPV, Roman Reigns after WrestleMania, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019