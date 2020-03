3/20 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Keller’s coverage of Rob Gronkowski introduction, Goldberg-Roman Reigns contract signing, latest on WrestleMania

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & LeClair review Raw without a crowd, Austin segment, Edge promo

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



KELLER’S WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 20, 2020

AIRED ON LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Triple H

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join me live with guest cohost Cameron Hawkins to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]