AEW postpones more events in major cities into May due to coronavirus, updates plans regarding future Dynamite episodes on TNT

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



AEW has announced that it plans to continue to run closed-set Dynamite events for the foreseeable future, but it has added to the list of live events it has postponed. The Apr. 22 event in Philadelphia, Pa. has bee moved to July 29. The Apr. 29 event in Houston, Tex. has been moved to Nov. 4. The May 6 event in New Orleans, La. has been moved to Dec. 2. The May 13 event in Albuquerque, N.M. has been moved to Dec. 30.

The AEW website notes:

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

Last week’s event emanated live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., part of the complex that houses the Khan family’s Jacksonville Jaguar’s NFL games, so it’s a “home base” for them that is readily available and customizable. The Khan family is also familiar with local government officials due to working with them regarding NFL matters, so there’s a familiarity with how to stay in step with local government requirements. AEW has been rotating essential workers such as production people in to do their work, then replacing them before TV starts with the on-air workers (wrestlers, announcers, referee, camera operators).

RECOMMENDED: Tony Khan announces AEW is postponing Blood & Guts match, instead announces Matt Hardy vs. Chris Jericho this Wednesday live on TNT