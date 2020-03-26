NXT closes gap with AEW in viewership with a return to in-ring action and Triple H advertised

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

Last night’s NXT on USA program drew 669,000 viewers, up from 542,000 last week. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 819,000, down from 932,000 last week. NXT returned to a format with in-ring matches, plus advertised Triple H appearing. AEW built its advertising primarily around a Chris Jericho-Matt Hardy face-to-face. The gap between the two shows was merely 150,000 after the AEW lead expanded to 390,000 last week.

The top 14 shows on cable on Wednesday night in the 18-49 target demo were all news programs. AEW finished no. 23. NXT didn’t make the top 50.

