VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Longtime ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise talks about his start in ROH, plus Ryan and Tyler make picks in first round of “greatest ROH performer of all time” tournament (65 min)

March 26, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan and Tyler have longtime ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise on the show to talk about his start in Ring of Honor. Ryan and Tyler also make their picks in the first round of the “greatest ROH performer of all time” tournament.

