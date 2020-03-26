VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Longtime ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise talks about his start in ROH, plus Ryan and Tyler make picks in first round of “greatest ROH performer of all time” tournament (65 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan and Tyler have longtime ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise on the show to talk about his start in Ring of Honor. Ryan and Tyler also make their picks in the first round of the “greatest ROH performer of all time” tournament.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO