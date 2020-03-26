FREE PODCAST 3/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek don’t think Matt Hardy’s character is interesting at all, plus a lot more on AEW and emails on Impact (95 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the show talking about the absolutely ridiculous Matt Hardy-Chris Jericho segment that closed out Dynamite (it was really, really bad). They discuss how the “broken universe” was old in 2017, and Hardy insists on doing the same thing in 2020. From there, they break down the rest of this week’s AEW Dynamite and then take listener emails on AEW and Impact! Plus, Mike shares a story at the end of the show on the time he punched a black bear in the face (for real, though). For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

