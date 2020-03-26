VIP AUDIO 3/26 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (9/5/1992): Wade Keller delivers news of the week on Summerslam and WCW Clash of Champions and takes live calls for entire show including Hawk quitting the WWF (45 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the September 5, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller who delivers news of the week on Summerslam and WCW Clash of Champions and takes live calls for entire show. Topics included Road Warrior Hawk quitting WWE, Lightning Kid, Cactus Jack, the GWF-Torch controversy, British Nailz, and more.

