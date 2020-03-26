News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Dark Side of the Ring on Benoit and Guerrero review, WrestleMania hype on Raw and Smackdown, AEW including Cody on commentary, AJPW, Punk movie (96 min)

March 26, 2020


NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade discuss the “Dark Side of the Ring” two-hour special on Vice on Chris Benoit, quick thoughts on C.M. Punk’s starring movie debut, AEW Dynamite review including Cody’s demeanor on commentary and the Matt Hardy-Chris Jericho segment, NXT on USA review including Triple H’s role, Smackdown review including Gronkowski, Raw review including Randy Orton’s promo, plus conjecture on how long fan-free events will be the norm, whether wrestling still happening is a reasonable decision, the latest news on Jon Jones, All Japan, and more.

