VIP AUDIO 3/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Austin-Bret classic double-turn, could AEW surpass WWE ratings, WWE Network documentary recommendations, Buddy Rose, Aubrey Edwards, more (34 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

What documentaries on WWE Network does Todd recommend?

Have any top stars headlined too many or too few WrestleManias, and will Triple H still try to beat Hulk Hogan’s record?

Regarding WrestleMania 13, what was with the weird Rumble finish and Shawn Michaels, Sid, Shawn, Bret Hart, and Sid ping-ponging the WWF Titlea round?

Also regarding WM13, Rock vs. The Sultan with Rocky Johnson, the Fatal Four-way and why The Headbangers were the only team to last 1997 in the WWF?

How well did the Bret Hart-Steve Austin double-turn work and did Ken Shamrock really add to the match as referee?

Could AEW surpass WWE in viewership with the better set for empty-arena wrestling?

Could empty-arena setting be a better place for Lars Sullivan to return?

Is Aubrey Edwards the best referee in the U.S. and thoughts on memorable referee personalities in general?

Why was Buddy Rose under a mask at WrestleMania 1?

How would you explaining decision to fire Vince McMahon, Giant Baba, Antonio Inoki, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo?

Are empty arena adjustments being hailed as genius when they’re really the obvious thing to do?

