VIP AUDIO 3/26 – WKH – The News: Reigns-Goldberg off WrestleMania, WrestleMania non-spoiler taping notes, Stephanie talks coronavirus precautions, Vince's $80 million WWE stock move, AEW-NXT ratings (17 min)

March 27, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Roman Reigns-Goldberg off WrestleMania, WrestleMania non-spoiler taping notes, Stephanie McMahon talks coronavirus precautions, Vince McMahon’s $80 million WWE stock move, AEW-NXT ratings, and more.

