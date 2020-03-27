FREE PODCAST 3/26 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk new Benoit documentary, latest WrestleMania hype, Jon Jones, Gronkowski, AEW, more (166 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss the “Dark Side of the Ring” two-hour special on Vice on Chris Benoit, quick thoughts on C.M. Punk’s starring movie debut, AEW Dynamite review including Cody’s demeanor on commentary and the Matt Hardy-Chris Jericho segment, NXT on USA review including Triple H’s role, Smackdown review including Gronkowski, Raw review including Randy Orton’s promo, plus conjecture on how long fan-free events will be the norm, whether wrestling still happening is a reasonable decision, the latest news on Jon Jones and more.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO