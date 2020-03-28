FREE PODCAST 3/28 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Alundra Blayze/Madusa: (3-20-15) Discussing state of women’s wrestling in early 1990s in U.S. vs. Japan, plus Keller’s WM31 hype talk with callers (86 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with WWE Hall of Fame inductee Alundra Blayze. This is a flashback to a 1993 interview Wade conducted with Madusa, who spoke about the state of women’s wrestling in 1993, how women can sabotage the growth of women’s wrestling in general due to jealousy sometimes (“Women hate women and women are so jealous of one another”), being put in a manager role in the AWA, her case for women focusing on in-ring ability before looks, and more. This interview was presented for the first time in audio format five years ago on the eve of her going into the WWE Hall of Fame. The interview is preceded by a live caller segment previewing WrestleMania 31 weekend including the WWE Hall of Fame.

