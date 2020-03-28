VIP AUDIO 3/28 – WKH – News & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Jericho’s announcement, Bret comments on Michaels, a newsworthy Smackdown including Swagger’s image makeover, TNA’s icky tawdry counter-productive awful episode (75 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago looking at the latest news, a review of Smackdown, and a long rant about an especially awful episode of Impact from the first week of April 2010.

4/1 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ross’s future, Jericho’s announcement, Bret comments on WM match, Jeff Hardy, Swagger, more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of the latest news including Jim Ross’s latest status with WWE and his various options, Bret Hart comments on his match with Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho’s jury duty announcement, Shawne Merriman, Jeff Hardy, Jack Swagger, and more.

4/3 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Smackdown Analysis: Jack Swagger’s title win, Cryme Tyme’s break-up, Kane vs. Eight, Teddy Long’s bad logic, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of Friday night’s edition of WWE Smackdown including Jack Swagger’s surprising World Title win over Chris Jericho, the Edge-Jericho-Swagger angle, and Swagger’s major change in personality. Also, Teddy Long’s bad logic at the end of the show, Kane vs. Eight Rookies, Cryme Tyme’s break-up, Hart Dynasty’s promo, Khali’s good bye, and more.

4/5 Wade Keller Hotline – Impact: Two hours of tawdry, needlessly excessively dangerous, icky hot-shotting reeking of desperation and YELLING (38 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of tonight’s edition of TNA Impact, with one rant after another about a show that featured two hours of tawdry, needlessly excessively dangerous, icky hot-shotting reeking of desperation. A breakdown of dozens of big and little things that didn’t belong on the air, were counter productive, made no sense, weren’t pleasant or were outright disgusting, and so on and so forth.

