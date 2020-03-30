HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 3/30: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show in a crowd free environment including an appearance from the Undertaker and Edge, final WrestleMania hype, and more

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 30, 2020

LIVE AND WITHOUT FANS FROM THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN ORLANDO, FL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton

-The show opened with a recap hype video that detailed the history and build to The Undertaker vs. A.J.Styles. When the video ended, The Undertaker appeared on the screen. He called A.J by his real name, Allan Jones, and did so because “they were being real now.” Undertaker said that Styles had a big mouth, but questioned whether or not he had a big set. Undertaker said that Styles had a big mouth, but that his mouth was writing checks he couldn’t cash. Undertaker said that Styles was content being a big fish in a small pond because he knew that he didn’t have what it took to hang with the top WWE brass back in the day. Undertaker called that group the best the business had offer and said that Styles waited until that group was gone to show up. He said he was still there though. Undertaker said that he had more matches behind him than in front of him, but that Styles crossed a line when he mentioned “her.” Undertaker said that his wife did the Styles Clash better than he did and that he would pay the ultimate price in a boneyard. He continued and said that he’ll make Styles famous at WrestleMania. He said he hopes he brings the OC so that they all can feel the unholy trinity that he’s going to bring with him. He said they will feel pain and rest in peace at WrestleMania.

Heydorn’s Analysis: First off, the recap video was very well done. It struck a smart tone that made the match feel like a big deal. As far as Undertaker’s promo goes, it was interesting to see him cool down his usual gimmick in favor of a more human character. I can do without the extreme personal jabs, but Undertaker’s delivery was effective in the pre-taped environment. Good stuff all the way through. Like most matches on WrestleMania this weekend, it’s a shame we won’t get to see this payoff the right way at a real WrestleMania and with an audience in place.

-After the promo, the announce team chimed in for the first time and welcomed the audience to the show. They then hyped Undertaker vs. Styles before running down some key WrestleMania matches including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre. They said that Lesnar would make an appearance tonight before hyping an appearance from Edge as well. From there, the announce team cued up clips of Becky Lynch arriving in her semi truck. Lynch got out of the truck and admired it before walking into the building as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, the announce team cued up highlights that detailed the events of last week between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. After the clips, the announce team hyped Lynch vs. Baszler. From there, Lynch was shown on top of the entrance ramp with a microphone. Lynch said that at last year’s WrestleMania she fought two champions at once and that the stakes couldn’t have been higher for her. She said she took some chances and talked a big game, but it paid off and she’s been walking a fine rope ever since. Lynch then cued up her WrestleMania 35 match against Rhonda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. The match then played in full on Raw.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A smart match to feature here. A crowning moment for Becky Lynch and one that details the importance of the Raw Women’s Championship ahead of a big match for that title this weekend between Lynch and Shayna Baszler.