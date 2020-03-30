3/30 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on final week of WrestleMania build, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Undertaker, Edge

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package featuring A.J. Styles demeaning and emasculating Undertaker for being under the control of his money-grubbing, fame-hungry wife as clips aired of Taker out of character with his wife Michelle McCool and doing a shot with Steve Austin on a recent WWE Network interview. Then they played Styles saying he wants the vintage Undertaker at WrestleMania. Clips played of Taker dominating.

-Undertaker up-close said: “A.J. Styles, or should I say Allen Jones, I mean, since we’re being real now. For such a small man, you’ve got a real big mouth. I don’t now if you have a big set of if you’re really that stupid. Either way, your mouth’s writing checks your ass can’t cash. I’m sure you thought by dropping some pipe bombs, you’d get under my skin. Son, I’ve heard a lot worse from far better than you.” He said there are some truths to what he is saying. He said Styles said ten or fifteen years ago, he wouldn’t have wanted a piece of him. He said Styles was content being a big fish in a little pond because he knew back then he didn’t have what it takes to hang with Undertaker, Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, and Edge – “the very best this business had to offer.” He said: “Phenomenal One, my ass. You waited until they were all gone except for me.” He said he is the first to admit he has far more matches behind him than in front of him, but he said “Allan” stepped in something now. He said he crossed the line the first time he mentioned his wife. He said he thinks Styles is upset that she got his finisher over as “The Faith Breaker” in WWE and did it better than he did. He said he’ll pay a price for that in a bone yard. “Remember, that was your idea,” he said. He told Styles to try him at WrestleMania and he’ll make him famous. He told Styles to bring the ass clowns so all three of them can feel the wrath of the unholy trinity he’s bringing with him. He said he will feel the pain and he will get hurt and he will suffer and he will rest in peace. A tombstone graphic appeared behind Taker saying “A.J. Styles: 1977-2020.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The delivery was good and intense. The content mattered less, I suppose, and was hit or miss. Taker saying Styles is jealous of his wife getting over his Styles Clash was a stretch. Firing back at Styles by calling him Allen Jones made sense as a retort, but I’m not for the fourth-wall breaking basis of this entire feud. There was enough to work with between these two not to have to go with some insider stuff catering to “the Internet fan.” That world can be kept separate from the world WWE presents on TV, and Undertaker was one one of the last hold-outs in that regard. But Taker had to push back against Styles hard and he went to the “shoot-style” material also. Calling Styles little seems to undercut the achievement of beating him. It also didn’t give any clues to what a bone yard match is.)

-Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton on camera reacted to Taker’s comments. Saxton said Styles has woken up Taker just in time for WrestleMania. He hyped WM on WWE Network and PPV. They hyped that Edge was there live plus The Street Profits & Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza & Andrade & Seth Rollins. They showed Becky Lynch’s semi-truck arriving earlier. Then she got out and walked to the Performance Center. [c]

-Highlights aired of Shayna Baszler’s sit-down interview last week being interrupted by Becky Lynch and a chair.

-Becky said last year at WrestleMania she fought two champions in one match. She said the stakes for her couldn’t have been higher, facing champions from both Raw and Smackdown. She said she attacked those two fouls any chance she got and she’s been walking the razor blade lifestyle ever since. “Let’s take a look,” she said. They went to the match from WrestleMania last year with the Joan Jett live performance of Ronda Rousey’s ring entrance. Charlotte and Becky also entered. A minute into the match, they cut to a break.

-An NXT on USA ad hyped Donovan Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee vs. Damien Priest for the North American Title. [c]

Here’s my full match report from PWTorch.com the night of the event.

(12) CHARLOTTE vs. RONDA ROUSEY vs. BECKY LYNCH – Raw and Smackdown Titles at stake

Charlotte flew into the parking area of Met Life Stadium in a helicopter. She stepped out, had help putting her robe and feather headpiece on, and strutted into the arena. Mike Rome then began announcements for the “Winner Takes All Triple Threat Match.” His mic faded mid announcement. Even the speakers got tired and went home. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts performed Rousey’s theme live on the stage. Rousey then made her way to the ring looking very serious. It’s 5 minutes before the END OF SUNDAY in New York at this point. Charlotte then came out to her music. Graves talked about how Then Becky made her entrance without any special fanfare other than her entrance theme. It’s all that was needed. Cole talked about the small ripple that became a ground swell and now has “overtaken the world.” Rome did the ring introductions and his mic was back working.

The bell rang Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. Becky went after Ronda at the start and tired a disarm her as Charlotte watched. Ronda fired back with punches and a kick. Becky rolled to the floor, then caught a charging Charlotte with some round kicks. Charlotte rolled to the floor. Rousey lifted and drove Becky hard into the ringside barricade. Then Ronda gave Charlotte her Piper’s Pit on the floor. Becky shoved Rousey into the ringpost. Charlotte gave Rousey an overhead slam into the ringside barricade.

Back in the ring Becky and Charlotte went after each other with an exchange of forearms and punches. Charlotte went after Becky’s arm, but Becky leveraged Charlotte’s shoulders down. Then she set up a figure-four, letting our a “wooo!” first. Charlotte kicked her off. Rousey rolled back into the ring and kicked Becky and Charlotte. She went back after Rousey. Charlotte kneed Rousey and then kicked her in the head. Charlotte and Becky lifted and then powerbombed Rousey over the top rope. Rousey held onto Charlotte’s arm, though. Becky kicked Rousey off of Charlotte and Rousey landed on the back of her shoulders and could’ve easily landed on the back of her head as her butt her the edge of the ring on the way down, changing her expected trajectory.

That freed up Charlotte and Becky to wrestle for a while one-on-one. Then Becky applied a disarm her, Rousey re-entered and broke it up. Rousey applied an armbar on Becky, but Charlotte broke it up quickly with a running knee. Fans began chanting “Becky! Becky!” Charlotte covered Rousey and got a two count. Charlotte chopped away at Rousey. Rousey got mouthy and said she “slaps like a bitch.” Charlotte gave her a backhand cross the face. Rousey leaped at Charlotte and went for an armbar. Charlotte leveraged Rousey into a camel clutch instead. Becky gave Charlotte a bulldog from behind to break that up. Becky set up an inverted DDT. Charlotte walked into her arms, so she gave Charlotte a regular DDT at the same time as a Rousey inverted DDT. She scored two counts on each.

Becky gave Charlotte a Bexploder suplex off the middle rope for a near fall. Rousey leaped onto both. They both lifted her and gave her a tandem powerbomb. They delivered a second tandem powerbomb. And then a third. They released Ronda and went after each other. Charlotte threw Becky out and then ran over and covered Rousey for a near fall. Becky knocked Charlotte not the floor and then applied a disarmher on Rousey. Rousey rolled around, but Becky held on. Rousey crawled over to the bottom rope and used it to lift Becky and escape. Becky applied the armbar while sitting on the top rope. Charlotte kicked Becky in the face.

Charlotte stood on the top rope and dove off with a Becky in her arms and they crashed hard to the mat with a Spanish fly. Charlotte scored a near fall. Rousey entered. Charlotte gave her a suplex. Becky broke up the cover and went for a disarm her. Charlotte rammed Becky’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Charlotte then wrapped Rousey’s leg around the ringpost and then applied a figure-four. Rousey cried out in pain. Becky broke it up with a kick. Charlotte threw Becky hard into the ringside barricade. Charlotte went for a figure-four, but Rousey rolled her up for a believable near fall. Charlotte then put Rousey in a figure-four. She bridged into a figure-eight. That got a rise out of the crowd, m but Becky leaped off the top rope with a leg drop to break it up.

Becky pulled a table out form under the ring. Fans cheered. She slid it into the ring. She set up the table as Rousey clutched her knee and Charlotte sold at ringside. Charlotte attacked Becky and put her on the table. Charlotte set up a superplex, but Rousey shoved her to the floor. Rousey tipped the table over and shouted, “Tables are for bitches!” Cole said, “Ronda said she doesn’t need a table.” Renee said, “That’s not quite what she said.” Becky countered Piper’s Pit, but Becky countered with an armbar attempt. Charlotte speared both of them and then scored a two count on Becky. She scored a two count on Rousey next. Charlotte leaned the table in the corner. She grabbed Charlotte and yelled out something about “fake” and then rammed her face into the table a few times. Becky went after Charlotte, but Charlotte speared her for another two count. Cole’s voice grew more hoarse with every near fall.

Charlotte charged at Becky and Rousey, but they worked together to throw Charlotte into the table. Rousey and Lynch then circled each other. They wildly threw punches at each other. Becky gave Becky a flying knee. Becky looked like she was out. Rousey lifted her with help of the ropes to stand. She gave Becky a Piper’s Pit, but Becky leveraged Rousey’s shoulders down and scored a three count. Rousey protested that her shoulders weren’t down. Fireworks blasted as Becky celebrated with both belts. A replay showed that Rousey’s shoulders were clearly not down at one, but they were down at two and three. Maybe the ref started counting too quickly and Rousey planned to left her shoulder a bit at three, but the third count never came because the ref started a bit early. The announcers quickly talked about it as if it was an angle they were anticipating. This gives off the impression this was supposed to be a controversy. What’s interesting is they went to two replays, and the second replay cut out the first count where Rousey’s shoulders were clearly not down and maybe it was too obvious. They went to a wide shot of the arena as her music played. Then they faded to black.

WINNER: Becky in 25:00 to become both Raw & Smackdown Champion. (****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: That was non-stop drama. I’m not going to mark it down because it was so late in the night and everyone was tired. That was just a hell of a match. Great pacing throughout. Hard-hitting. It felt like all three desperately wanted to win.)

[HOUR TWO]

-The match ended just a minute or so into the second hour.

(Keller’s Analysis: The replays of matches have held up well with viewership, and they teased enough new content already to hold people with this replay of a stellar main event from last year with a big crossover star in Rousey that many more casual viewers will likely be curious to watch. It’s also a hell of a match to rewatch if it’s been a while.)

-Becky was “still standing on the stage” and said that’s the first time she’s watched that back. She said in the last year, history tends to follow the one who made it. She said she also gets followed by dopes who can’t make their own history. She said Shayna Baszler thinks she’s different than all the challengers who have failed to take her title. She said Baszler claims taking her title would destroy her, and she said Baszler is right. “I have no problem admitting I don’t who I am without being the champ anymore,” she said. She said she knows about Baszler’s demons, too, though. She said she walks around all cool with her low voice and cage fighter resume in her top pocket, but she realized last week she’s started to get to her. She said Baszler is going to fight from emotion and finally do the one thing her pal Ronda Rousey wouldn’t do. She said she can see the relief and exhilaration she’ll get from beating her, if she beats her, “as if for once, you’ll steal Ronda’s spotlight instead of the other way around.” She said the other possibility is she loses and put back in Ronda’s shadow. She asked Baszler “which one of us do you mean exactly” when you say the person who loses will be destroyed. Baszler then attacked Becky with the Kirafuda Clutch from behind. Baszler swung Becky by her legs head-first into the announce table. Then she grabbed the Raw Women’s Title and held it over Becky as she writhed in pain, then dropped it on her, stared at her, and walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Standout promo from Becky that highlighted a lot of key factors in this match, including the dynamic of Baszler trying to achieve what Ronda Rousey couldn’t. Good delivery. The attack at the end wasn’t entirely unpredictable, but it made sense to have Baszler fire back and get some heat going into Sunday.)

(1) ALEISTER BLACK vs. JASON CADE

Phillips hyped Black vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. (Lashley is reportedly self-quarantining after a recent overseas trip.) Cade charged. Black ducked and swept him down. Black sat mid-ring and stared into the corner. Cade asked the ref, “What is he doing?” Black stood and blocked a Cade kick. Cade finally landed a kick, but Black fired back with a quick Black Mass for the win.

WINNER: Black in 1:00.

-Phillips and Saxton threw to a clip of Seth Rollins on Raw last week taking credit for NXT even existing and thus Kevin Owens being in WWE. The announcers hyped the six-man tag match up next. [c]

(2) KEVIN OWENS & THE STREET PROFITS vs. ANGEL GARZA & AUSTIN THEORY & SETH ROLLINS

After Profits and KO made their ring entrance, Zelina Vega announced that Andrade suffered a serious rib injury, but she was bringing in 22 year old Austin Theory, “the hottest free agent no more,” to replace him. Theory walked out and headed to the ring with Vega and Garza. Seth then made his ring entrance. The Profits beat up Theory in the opening seconds. When Theory and Garza regrouped at ringside, Ford pounded his chest and yelled, “It’s WrestleMania season!” He flip dove onto Garza and Theory at ringside, then yelled some more. [c]