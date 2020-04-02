VIP AUDIO 4/1 – WKH – Jericho yells at Vanguard 1 the drone and then tries to recruit Matt Hardy, Cody on color with Tony, Moe-Hager angle, Kenny vs. Sammy, Brodie Lee wrestles (29 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish. The show took place in a mystery location outside of Florida including the announcement of the TNT Championship brackets, a video package on Jake Hager and Jon Moxley followed by their title match date announcement, Lance Archer debuts against Marko Stunt, Brodie Lee doesn’t like yawns, Dustin Rhodes & Q.T. Marshall vs. Dark Order, Cody and Colt Cabana on commentary, Darby Allin hits Cody after losing their tag match, evaluating the new venue hosting the show, and more.

