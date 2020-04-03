VIP AUDIO 4/3 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Greg Parks joins to help give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE WrestleMania 36 (90 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE WrestleMania 36. On the show, Zack Heydorn and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks give artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship, John Cena vs. The Fiend, and much more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO