WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 RESULTS – NIGHT ONE: Keller’s report on Undertaker-Styles, Becky vs. Baszler, Goldberg vs. Braun, Seth vs. Owens, Sami vs. Bryan, more

KELLER’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 REPORT

APRIL 4, 2020

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER & WWE STUDIOS

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON PPV AND WWE NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, JBL

Scheduled for Tonight:

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler – Raw Women’s Title match

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman – WWE Universal Title match

John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat ladder match – Smackdown Tag Titles

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Title match

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Nikki Cross & Kairi Sane – Women’s Tag Team Title match

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles – Boneyard Match

King Corbin vs. Elias

-Stephanie McMahon stood in front of a studio background and said WrestleMania is always different year to year, but tonight’s and tomorrow night’s WrestleMania will the most different of all. She said there won’t be 80,000 screaming fans “due to current circumstances.” She said tonight they emanate from a closed set as well as other locations. She said “other locations” with that patronizing wry smile that is her specialty. She said their goal is to provide a diversion during these hard times and deliver a sense of hope, determination, and perseverance, and most of all entertain you and your family.” She welcomed everyone to WrestleMania.

-A montage aired of past celebrities who sang the National Anthem at WrestleManias in the past. They began with Aretha Franklin, then John Legend, Boys II Men, Ray Charles, Michelle Williams, Fantasia, Little Richard, Aloe Blacc, Gladys Knight, Nicole Scherzinger, Boys Choir of Harlem, Franklin again, Willie Nelson, Charles again.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really nicely done. Those are some big names from past years.)

-A video package aired with a Jack Sparrow style voiceover with some humorous twists and a light-hearted tone. Then AC/DC’s “For Those About To Rock We Salute You” (from 1981 when REO Speedwagon were big) then played.

-Rob Gronkowski then stood on the platform at the studio setting above the ring. He welcomed fans and said tonight is too big for one night. He said they picked the right man for the job because he knows how to start a party on a Saturday night and not end it until 36 hours later. He asked Mojo Rawley to join him.

(1) ASUKA & KAIRI SANE vs. NIKKI CROSS & ALEXA BLISS – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Augmented reality graphics appeared of Asuka’s masks as Gronk and Mojo made noise from their platform. They showed Cole and JBL on the screen. Nothing really hugely different in the set other than a gigantic WrestleMania logo to the left of the stage at ringside. It looks like what they hang from the roof in arenas. After some action at ringside, Kairi and Asuka controlled Nikki in the ring. Bliss tagged in, but Asuka and Kairi worked her over, too. Nikki then got a hot-tag and leaped at Kairi for a two count. Kairi raked the eyes of Nikki as Asuka distracted the ref. (What if the ref saw it? What would happen? A good scolding?) Asuka tagged back in and worked over Nikki with rapid-fire strikes, but Nikki blocked her and gave her a neck breaker. Kairi broke up the pin with a top rope elbow. Asuka put Nikki in a sleeper seconds later. Bliss landed a Twisted Bliss to break it up. Sane then hit Bliss. All four were down. Asuka and Kairi double-teamed Cross on the top rope, leading to Sane hitting Nikki with a flying forearm to knock her off of Asuka’s shoulders for a believable near fall. Asuka and Kairi yelled in frustration. Nikki tagged in Bliss, who landed Twisted Bliss on Kairi’s legs and then scored a three count. Cole said that was Nikki’s best performance yet in a WWE ring.

WINNERS: Bliss & Cross in 15:00 to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: A solid match, though, with good execution and solid pacing. Opening with a title change is probably good. Maybe the match would have been better trimmed by around 3-5 minutes as it’s just tough without a crowd to work the same type of match that would otherwise work in front of a crowd.)

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro backstage. Sami said he’s The Great Liberator and he knows everybody wants Daniel Bryan to get his hands on Sami and shut him up. He said people think that’s inevitable, but it’s not. He said he’s walking in and walking out of WrestleMania as Intercontinental Champion.

-They showed Shayna Baszler warming up backstage.

(2) KING CORBIN vs. ELIAS

Corbin did some arrogant mic work. Elias came out. C0le acted surprised Elias was cleared to fight. He beat up Corbin at ringside. The ref asked Corbin could go. When Corbin stood, she called for the bell. Cole said some people have compared JBL to Corbin. JBL said he was flattered. Cole listed some bad traits. JBL said he was thinking more about the athleticism. Cole said Corbin is a better athlete than JBL. Corbin took over control shortly into the match. JBL said Elias’s injuries are catching up to him. Corbin complained to the ref about not counting fast enough. She told him to get back to the match and stop complaining. Elias took over until a throat strike. Corbin put a leg on the middle rope to gain illegal leverage. The ref scolded him. As he complained, Elias rolled him up for the three count.

WINNER: Elias in 9:00. (*1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Does Elias win the 24/7 Title by scoring the three count with a roll-up? That was what you’d have expected it to be… unless you were optimistic it’d be really good. Most of energy came from Corbin yelling at the ref over and over. Elias’s rarely heard theme music played after he won. It’s so strange that someone with so much TV time has theme music so unfamiliar to our ears.)

-A video package aired on Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler. They aired Baszler saying she’s going to “kick the living shit out of” Becky and calling her “bitch.” That probably startled a few infrequent viewers checking out WrestleMania with their families who are used to hearing how “PG” WWE is.

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

(Keller’s Analysis: I appreciate Saxton social spacing from Phillips to set a good example, even though there’s no examples of a human catching COVID-19 from a robot.)

(3) BECKY LYNCH vs. SHAYNA BASZLER – WWE Raw Women’s Title match

Becky drove up to the venue in her semi-truck. Then Baszler’s ring entrance took place. I was thinking this would be the final match on night one. The bell rang and they circled each other, then they swung at each other and slapping noises could be heard. Baszler quickly went for a Kirafuda Clutch, but Becky jumped through the ropes. Baszler went after he at ringside and rammed her into the ringside steps. Becky took over and landed a flying dropkick. She kicked away at Baszler in the corner. They fought on the ring apron a few minutes in. Becky slammed Baszler onto the ring apron edge. She climbed to the top rope. Baszler kicked Becky off balance and yanked her hard to the mat. Baszler applied a Disarm Her, but Becky rolled out of it. Baszler kneed Becky and scored a two count. She applied a Kirafuda Clutch in the ropes, but had to break right before the five count. Baszler swung Becky by her legs into the ring apron. Then she applied the Kirafuda Clutch in the ring. Becky flipped over and bridged Baszler’s shoulders down for the three count.

WINNER: Lynch in 9:00 to retain the Raw Women’s Title. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure this is the setting to crown new babyface champions, but I don’t think it works as much against a heel winning. Curious how they get Baszler going again since that was a pretty clean loss. It was intense and good from the very start.)

-A video package aired on Undertaker and wrestlers talking about “father time” catching up to Taker with his wife, Edge, Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels all commenting on knowing when is when. It was a plug for “Undertaker; The Last Ride” limited series coming to WWE Network. A “first look” preview premieres tomorrow night after WrestleMania 36 Night 2.

(4) SAMI ZAYN (w/Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro) vs. DANIEL BYRAN (w/Drew Gulak)

Bryan came out first and was cheered by Mojo and Gronk from the platform. Then Sami made his entrance. Cole said Sami might be the most annoying man in the history of WWE. Chaos early with Cesaro, Nakamura, and Sami all playing mind games early and creating distractions. Cole said you have to wonder when frustration is going to set in for Bryan. Lots of noise early from those at ringside. Cole said he had to expect this was going to happen, though. Sami bailed out of the ring and crawled away. Bryan chased after him, but Nakamura and Cesaro blocked him. Drew leaped off the ring apron and knocked Cesaro and Nakamura over. He backdropped a charging Cesaro over the barricade. He knocked Nakamura over the barricade, too. Sami and Gulak faced off at ringside. When Sami tried to retreat and get counted out, Bryan chased him down and tackled him, then dragged him by his hair back into the ring.