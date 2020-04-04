VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #595 (March 25, 2000): Cover Story analysis of “Beyond the Mat” documentary, coverage of WCW’s Uncensored PPV, Keller’s cover sidebar analysis of Foley’s decision to break retirement vow immediately to take part in WrestleMania, more

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #595 cover-dated March 25, 2000: This issue features Keller’s in-depth Cover Story analysis of the “Beyond the Mat” documentary along with reader letters reviewing the wrestling movie… Detailed coverage of WCW’s Uncensored PPV including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax with Poll Results… Keller’s cover sidebar analysis of Mick Foley’s decision to break his retirement vow immediately to take part in WrestleMania… WWF Newswire includes news of the probable decision to leave USA and jump to TNN and much more… WCW Newswire includes Brad Siegel contemplating making major changes in the WCW management structure, Bill Goldberg’s unrest with current management, rumors regarding Eric Bischoff, and more… Plus detailed reports and analysis of Raw and Nitro, and summaries of ECW TV, Thunder, Smackdown, Power Pro… Plus ECW Newswire and ETC. Newswire…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #595

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE