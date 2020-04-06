4/6 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Day After WrestleMania Episode with Drew McIntyre celebrating title win, more fallout

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 6, 2020

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired with highlights of Drew McIntyre’s win over Brock Lesnar last night.

-Phillips and Saxton introduced the show and said this is the most unpredictable night of the year for Raw. They hyped Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza in a rematch for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles.

(1) ASUKA vs. LIV MORGAN

The announcers talked about what mood Asuka would be in after having “failed” at WrestleMania. A few minutes in, Morgan leg scissored Asuka off the ring apron to the floor, but when she charged, Asuka round kicked her in the head. Phillips asked, “Can Morgan can get back in it on Monday Night Raw.” They cut to a break. [c]