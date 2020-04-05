WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36 KICKOFF SHOW REPORT – NIGHT TWO: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan, Ziggler and Sonya fret over Mandy not returning their calls, more night two hype

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 36: PART TWO KICKOFF SHOW REPORT

APRIL 5, 2020

STREAMED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Corey Graves, Peter Rosenberg, Renee Young, Booker T, Christian

-Night two of the Kickoff followed the same format as night one, with Corey and Peter running down the remaining WrestleMania matches. After a Cena-Fiend video package, they discussed the Firefly Fun House match.

-Regarding the women’s five-way match, Peter said Tamina has all the momentum going into the match. Corey said that there’s no way Banks will pass up an opportunity to win the belt, even if it costs her her friendship with Bayley.

-A Rhea Ripley video package was shown. Peter said that Ripley could one day end up on Mount Rushmore, and had a good chance at defeating Charlotte tonight. Corey reminded us that Charlotte is the queen, so.

-The Street Profits were shown backstage. Dawkins managed to give Charly Caruso a shout out amidst trash talking their opponents. On the panel, Peter indicated that Vega would be a factor in tonight’s match, effectively making it a three-on-two contest.

-A highlight reel was shown of the big moments from WrestleMania night one.

Announcer: Tom Phillips

(1) NATALYA vs. LIV MORGAN

Morgan offered her hand to Natalya to shake, but Natalya used it to yank Morgan to the mat for a roll-up pin attempt. Natalya taunted Morgan, and told her to “Show me what you’ve got.” The women grappled a bit in the ring and Morgan rolled up Natalya for a two-count.

With Morgan on the apron, Natalya kicked Morgan in the face and clotheslined her hard to the mat. Natalya locked Morgan in a surfboard and shouted for the ref to “ask her!” Morgan screamed in agony. Natalya face-planted Morgan to the mat and covered for another two-count. Natalya started to set up for the figure four, but Morgan countered into a small-package pin. Natalya kicked out at two, and Morgan immediately struck with a step-up enzuigiri. Natalya attempted another faceplant, but this time Morgan rolled through and pinned Natalya for the surprise three-count.

WINNER: Liv Morgan by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: An unremarkable, eerily silent match befitting of night two of the strangest WrestleMania ever.)

-Ziggler and Deville were shown backstage, fretting about how Rose won’t return either of their calls. Regarding this situation, Corey remarked that this is why you never mix business with pleasure. This visibly confounded Peter, but he moved on without mentioning Carmella.

-An Edge-Orton video package was shown. On the panel, Peter said that this feud is “beyond personal.” The studio panel threw to the live-via-satellite panel of Renee, Booker T, and Christian. Understandably, Christian endorsed Edge and his chances against Orton. He mentioned the possibility of ring rust, but said he didn’t believe it would affect Edge. Booker T countered by saying that time off is one’s worst enemy.

-The panel waited until the last five minutes of the Kickoff show to mention McIntyre vs. Lesnar. This led to a video package showcasing the McIntyre-Lesnar feud. Peter picked Lesnar to win tonight’s match.

