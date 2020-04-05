VIP AUDIO 4/5 – WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Mitchell: Full analysis of every match including Brock-Drew, Firefly Funhouse with Cena and Fiend, Edge-Orton, Ripley-Charlotte, Otis-Ziggler (54 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin to review the WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two PPV including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, the Firefly Funhouse with John Cena and The Fiend, Edge vs. Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte, Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more.

