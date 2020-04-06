WWE News: Plans for future Raw and Smackdowns, Smackdown rating, WrestleMania 36 breaks social media record

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

-PWTorch has learned today that WWE has now indicated to wrestlers that they plan to begin taping new content for Raw and Smackdown at the Performance Center starting with next week’s shows. This week’s shows have pre-taped content recorded at the WrestleMania tapings. At the WrestleMania tapings, wrestlers and personnel had their temperatures taken as they entered. People can have COVID-19 and be contagious without symptoms.

-WWE Smackdown viewership grew to 2.398 million viewers on Friday, up from the previous week’s 2.367 million, which was sharply down from 2.569 the prior week. The rating last Friday for the final pre-WrestleMania episode was 1.48, up from 1.45 the prior week, but down from 1.54 the week before that. Smackdown finished in second place in the 18-49 demo rating with a 0.4, tied with other shows including Shark Tank on ABC and Blue Bloods and MacGyver on CBS, but below the 0.5 Hawaii Five-0 drew on CBS.

-WWE issued a press release to the media noting that according to Nielsen Social, WrestleMania saw 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, up 57 percent compared to last year’s WrestleMania, and the most in WWE history.

