FREE PODCAST 4/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Drew vs. Big Show, Post-Match WM promos from KO, Charlotte, Becky, Baszler, plus Funhouse match bonus discussion (144 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss whether WWE pulled off a newsworthy and satisfying Raw After Mania episode given their obvious constraints, the surprising Drew McIntyre title defense against Big Show and how it was presented, all of the WrestleMania follow-up promos including Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte, and Kevin Owens, plus some mix-n-match squash matches and long matches to fill out the rest of the show. At the end, a bonus discussion about the Firefly Funhouse match.

