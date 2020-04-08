FREE PODCAST 4/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Barnett: Jericho on commentary, Kenny & Nakazawa zaniness, Moxley-Hager hype, Brodie Lee, live callers, mailbag (107 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. A big topic is Chris Jericho on commentary, plus the Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa zaniness, the video packages hyping the Jon Moxley-Jake Hager match, the latest Vince McMahon trolling by Brodie Lee, and more. They also talk about how AEW and WWE are handling the coronavirus and safety issues, and the latest reporting on precautions being taken and not taken, plus a recent scare that could motivate an expansion of precautions taken.

