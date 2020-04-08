RADICAN’S TAKE: The Big Show thrives in leading man role in The Big Show Show on Netflix

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

The Big Show Show isn’t a vehicle from WWE Studios that I expected to succeed on Neflix. Placing semi-retired 7 foot tall wrestler Big Show in a family sitcom didn’t seem to hold a lot of promise given WWE Studios track record.

The show got off to a bit of a rough start, but after sticking through the first episode, I found myself enjoying the show immensely and enjoying the adventures of The Big Show playing a fictionalized version of himself as a retired wrestler in Florida with his real estate agent wife and three girls.

The main plot of the first season of The Big Show Show is Show’s developing relationship with his oldest Daughter Lola (Reylynn Caster), who moves Minnesota to Tampa to live with her father. As Lola and The Big Show try to reestablish their relationship through some ups and downs, it’s hard not to enjoy the performances of the rest of the cast.

Show and his wife Cassy (Allison Munn) navigate parenthood together quite well. It’s funny to see Cassey be the bad cop to Show’s good cop act when it comes to doling out punishment to their younger daughters. Show steals many scenes whether he is engaging in a messy cooking contest with his daughter and getting covered in food or embarrassing Lola by hanging her Hockey Coach on the wall. He has more range than I expected as a performer.

Show’s other daughters do a good job of enhancing the show as well even though they’re meant to be background players. Mandy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), Show’s middle daughter, navigates a difficult campaign to become president of her middle school.

Show’s youngest daughter, J.J. (Juliet Donenfeld) nearly steals the show with her performance. She gets away with a ton of conniving behaviour during the show, but Donenfeld plays the role in such an adorable way that you don’t come away horrified that she hasn’t been arrested yet.

Overall thoughts: (8.0) – I enjoyed the first season of The Big Show Show on Netflix immensely. It was a fun show that would have fit in right with the old family sitcoms that I watched growing up on Friday nights like Full House and Family Ties.

There are some genuinely funny moments throughout the 8 episodes on Netflix that comprise the first season. Each show runs about a half hour without commercials and it’s an easy binge watch, especially if you’re a wrestling fan.

I think even non-wrestling fans will enjoy the show. Show’s WWE career is a part of the show, but it’s not the center of the show. I’m glad the creators of the show used some restraint and didn’t overplay the wrestling aspect of the Big Show’s life on this show. That being said, there are certainly some Wrestling related segments on the show and they succeed in the family sitcom environment.

You can watch all 8 episode of The Big Show on Netflix right now.

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow him on twitter @sr_torch.