NXT ON USA PRIMER 4/8: Ciampa and Gargano one more match, Ladder Match with six women for no. 1 contendership to Charlotte’s newly won NXT Title

Two huge scheduled TakeOver: Tampa matches will take place tonight as Johnny Gargano will battle Tommaso Ciampa. Plus, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green in compete in a Ladder Match to determine the Number One Contender for the NXT Women’s Title. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT which will air live on the USA Network from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Triple H gave both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa an ultimatum and now former NXT Tag Team Champion will do battle one more time. Ciampa and Gargano will battle in an empty building and only will stand tall, determining who’s the heart and soul of NXT. The question is will Ciampa and Gargano come out victorious?

Once as close as brothers, @NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano own one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history. Will it destroy both men?#WWENXT https://t.co/4JjZxCCQFx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2020

Great news, #JohnnyTakeover is coming this Wednesday night. Bad news, atNXTCiampa, #JohnnyTakeover is coming this Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/cQKMJPlfQ8 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 7, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This will be an awesome match as both Ciampa and Gargano are two amazing wrestlers and will no doubt put on a show for the NXT fans. It will be interested to see where both Ciampa and Gargano go coming out of this program. They have been playing vignettes which shows quick clips of Killer Cross who could likely make his NXT debut in this match and have a lasting impression.)

Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair next challenger for the NXT Women’s Title will be determined tonight as Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green will compete in a Number 1 contender’s Ladder Match. All six women won their respective match to qualify for the match. The question remains which of these six NXT wrestlers will climb the ladder and earn an opportunity at the NXT Women’s Title.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be great Ladder Match as I expect everyone will work very hard and come up with some very creative spots. I’m conflicted as I want to see my favourite Io Shirai win and defeat Charlotte to become the next NXT Women’s Champion. I would love to see that moment happen in person when wrestling fans can once again attend shows. I could see either Green or Kai winning her to set up Charlotte’s first title defence.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Keith Lee retained his NXT North American Title after he defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic in a terrific Triple Threat Match. Dakota Kai won the Gauntlet Match to earn a spot into the Ladder Match. Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish in a solid wrestling match and then called out NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Other NXT Notes

William Regal appeared on WWE’s The Bump and announced a new tournament will held to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Due to the current circumstances, current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is in the U.K. and isn’t able to defend his title. Details on the participants and the full bracket for the interim tournament will be revealed in the coming days. William Regal also mentioned he will have to make some decision regarding the NXT Tag Team Titles with Pete Dunne also in the U.K. ALSO: With @PeteDunneYxB over in the U.K., @RealKingRegal has said that he has some decisions to make with regard to the state of the #WWENXT #TagTeamChampionship.#WWETheBump @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lgSRLdpHyV — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 8, 2020 (Amin’s Analysis: I like the decision to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion as there are lots of talents wrestlers on both NXT and 205 Live who can take part in the tournament. It will be interesting to see what happens with the NXT Tag Team Titles as Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne made a great team and had some very good tag team wrestling matches.)

Overall Thoughts

This should be another terrific episode of NXT and should feature two great wrestling matches. It would be nice to see if these scheduled TakeOver matches bring viewers too NXT as the show has been very enjoyable. Hopefully, things get better soon so wrestling fans can attend shows again.

