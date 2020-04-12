ROH announces watch-along for tonight featuring Jay Lethal’s first title win (w/Radican’s Analysis)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



ROH is hosting a watch-along tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern as part of their “Month of Honor.” Jay Lethal will introduce the match and then be in the chat as the company airs his first championship win in ROH. The match features ROH Pure Champion John Walter vs. Jay Lethal. You can watch the match HERE

Radican’s Analysis: This is a nice thing for ROH to do for their fans that are stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic without new content. I just wish the company had chosen a better match for Lethal to showcase tonight on YouTube.

You can read ROH’s press release below:

Ring of Honor’s “Month of Honor” continues tonight at 9 p.m. EASTERN time with a special watch-along on Ring of Honor’s YouTube channel with Jay Lethal’s First Championship Win in ROH vs John Walters for the Pure Championship.

Join us as Jay introduces the match and watches along with us in the chat room.

Before Jay Lethal achieved almost everything there is to achieve in ROH, he had to win gold for the first time, and he did it in 2005 capturing the Pure Championship! Watch along with Jay as we relive this victory.