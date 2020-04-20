SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the wise man Matt McEwen to talk about this week’s selection of matches from the vault! We go to the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee for a little Bluegrass Brawl, spend a hot Monday night in Sendai with the greatest match ever (too strong?), check in on what PWG was offering up in terms of dream matches in 2011, and see how Scott Norton fared in what he considers his most important match back in 1994. Whether it’s the infectious charisma of Akira Tozawa or the dirtiness of The Dirty White Boy, we’ve got you covered this week in ProWres Paradise. Check it out!

