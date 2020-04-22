4/22 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Big stipulation added to Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian tournament match, plus Darby vs. Sammy in battle of two rising superstars, plus Kenny, Brodie, Wardlow in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

APRIL 15, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@josh_chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Road to TNT Championship

This week’s “Road to…” featured a voicemail from Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall and Tony Schiavone video chatting Nyla Rose, a vignette promoting Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin, a skit with Tony, Brandi and Britt Baker, a Dark Order vignette, and a promo from Cody.

AEW Dark Results

Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay

Cody defeated Joe Alonzo

AEW Dynamite Matches and Segments

Kenny Omega in action

Brodie Lee in action

Matt Hardy w/updates from the Hardy Compound

Wardlow in action

Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy

Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian – TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin – TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Final Thoughts…

Like the long days resulting from adherence to social distancing guidelines, AEW’s pandemic content is beginning to blur together for me. In the same way that I love two year olds, but I’m beyond ready for them to go back to daycare, I enjoy the ways that AEW has tried to keep Dynamite fresh, but I’m ready to watch wrestling with an audience again.

On this week’s episode of “Road to TNT Championship,” Dustin Rhodes promised to retire if he doesn’t defeat Kip Sabian in tonight’s quarterfinal matchup. I’m happy they are trying to add stakes to a low level match like this, but I hate this particular stipulation. Dustin Rhodes’s retirement match isn’t going to happen in an empty arena, so either this completely spoils that Dustin is going over (accomplishing the opposite of adding stakes and drama) or he loses and we get a classic wrestling backpedal of some kind that makes me roll my eyes.

“I received a call from my brother……”

The #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes gives his thoughts on the possibility of #TheNatural @dustinrhodes retiring during, in what many are saying, a resurgence in his career. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/A9eq2VvV5z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 21, 2020

The other big matchup tonight is Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, two future superstars (in a real way, not the way WWE uses the word) and two guys who can absolutely GO. Darby came out of their match at Revolution with the pin and I expect that he’ll do the same here, setting up a semifinal match against Cody. Both he and Cody are babyfaces, but there were signs of frustration and conflict during and after their tag match a few weeks back that could be fleshed out a bit.

