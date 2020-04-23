VIP AUDIO 4/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Jim Ross book review, WWE financials, detailed reviews of Raw, Smackdown, AEW, NXT, thoughts on new MITB concept at WWE HQs, more (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by reviewing the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Todd’s utter dismay and disgust with people grading Smackdown on a curve, his thoughts on the Sonya Deville promo, the pushes of Tamina and Nia Jax, frustration with how some newer wrestlers are being booked relative to long-time wrestlers who have already been defined down, the Money in the Bank matches switching to WWE headquarters, and the format of Raw with more but shorter matches. Then they review AEW Dynamite in-depth followed by NXT on USA. Todd then talks about a few key bullet points on today’s WWE financial release and then gives his in-depth summary and review of Jim Ross’s new book “Under the Black Hat” (starting at 91:00 and lasting 31 minutes until the end of the podcast). Also, a peculiar dog walker interrupted the show and Todd decides whether this character walking with his dog qualifies as suspicious or not.

