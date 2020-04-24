VIP AUDIO 4/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Triple H “tribute” turns into a roast with HBK, Vince, Stephanie, Flair plus two MITB qualifiers, tag title defense, Lucha House Party wins, Braun-Bray and Jeff Hardy videos (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including a Triple H “tribute” that turned into a roast with HBK, Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Ric Flair, and Road Dogg. Also, two MITB qualifiers, a Women’s Tag Title defense, Lucha House Party wins a match and gets time on the mic, a Braun-Bray video package, another Jeff Hardy video, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO