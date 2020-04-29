4/29 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: TNT Championship Tournament semi-finals Dustin vs. Archer and Darby vs. Cody, plus Brody Lee vs. Marco Stunt, Moxley speaks, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

APRIL 29, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@JoshuaMChambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Road to TNT Championship

This week’s “Road to” featured a tournament breakdown with Jen Decker, a video call between Q.T. Marshall, Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, a Librarians vignette, a video package hyping Dustin vs Lance Archer, and a Tony Schiavone doing a sit down interview with Darby Allin.

AEW Dark Results

Jimmy Havoc defeated Shawn Dean

Best Friends defeated Musa & Lee Johnson

AEW Dynamite Matches and Segments

AEW Champion Jon Moxley

Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc – No Disqualification/No Count-Out Match

Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer – TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin – – TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal

Chris Jericho on color commentary again

Hardcore Trash-Talking between Brodie Lee and Marco Stunt

Final Thoughts

I’ve been running through TNT Championship Tournament possibilities a lot this week, trying to work out the logical outcome. The only person we can definitely rule out of the finals is Dustin Rhodes, as it would be an absolute burial to have Archer lose to him after all of his hype and build up. Archer is a monster, and as a monster they need to keep him strong to keep him interesting.

On the other side of the bracket we have Cody and Darby Allin, the biggest babyface in the company and a future megastar. Given the story they’ve told with Archer so far, it looks like he’s going to get Cody in the final, which leads to my biggest concern: I don’t think Archer’s squash matches and his (probable) win over Dustin are enough to maintain his status as a monster if he loses, BUT I am also tired of Cody almost winning big matches and then cutting a “I’m disappointed, but I’ve just got to keep working hard” promo.

Outside of the tournament, Chris Jericho’s commentary has been a real highlight and I look forward to his quips and references. I’m also still enjoying the Dark Order/Exalted One stuff, and look forward to it developing further.

