WWE Raw rebounds slightly from last week, comparisons to past two years, stunningly sharp loss of key demographic, comparison to other cable shows

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 1.33 rating, up slightly from last week’s non-holiday record low rating of 1.31. The April average closed at 1.39, down from the 1.54 average in March, the 1.62 average in February, and the 1.62 average in January. The average for 2020 so far is 1.54.

Raw began with 1.945 million viewers in the first hour, dropped to 1.619 million in the second hour, and then plummeted to 1.619 million the third hour, below last week’s 1.720 million. It’s the lowest-viewed hour of Raw in history. One year ago this week, Raw’s third hour drew a then-alarmingly-low viewership fo 1.898 million, well below the average in recent weeks before that. Two years ago this week, Raw’s third hour drew 2.878 million viewers.

The first-to-third hour drop-off was 326,000, right in line with the average for the year so far of 316,000.

In the cable ratings among the 18-49 target demographic, Raw finished no. 2, 3, and 7 in the cable ratings. “Love & Hip Hip Atlanta” finished no. 1. “Below Deck” on Bravo finished no. 4.

What really jumps off the ratings chart is the male 18-34 demo, with was 0.26 last night compared to 0.71 back on March 2 and 0.70 one year ago this week, a stunningly sharp drop-off. The younger adult male demo been in steady decline more sharply than other demographics. The male 18-49 demographic is down about one-third, at 0.62 compared to 0.96 on March 2 and 0.96 one year ago.

