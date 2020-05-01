4/29 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Bianca Belair vs. Catalina, Humberto Carillo vs. Murphy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

APRIL 29, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, MVP

REASONS TO WATCH…

Bianca Belair in action against Catalina

Carrillo’s win streak broken

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CATALINA

Belair had the upper hand in the early goings. Catalina attempted a surprise roll up pin, but Belair kept her feet planted and escaped from the hold with a backward handspring. She leveled Catalina with a shoulder block and pinned her for a one-count. Belair applied an abdominal stretch.

Catalina turned around and pinned Belair with a backslide for a one-count, then Belair answered with a drop kick. Belair speared Catalina in the corner against the buckles, then continued the punishment with shoulder thrusts. Belair body slammed Catalina in the middle of the ring and landed a splash to Catalina’s back. As Belair mockingly slapped her own backside, MVP said, “Here we go, that’s what I’m talkin’ about. Montez should be one incredibly proud man right now.”

With this extra time, Catalina was able to get to her feet and begin a brief flurry of offense. When she went for a head scissor take down, Belair again would not budge. Instead, Belair dropped to one knee, delivering a backbreaker to Catalina. Belair landed a standard suplex and pinned again, but Catalina kicked out.

Catalina managed to hit Belair with a low-altitude drop kick and a successful head scissor take down. Catalina climbed to the middle rope but was yanked down to the mat by Belair. Belair essentially dead lifted Catalina onto her shoulders and executed the K.O.D., then pinned for the victory.

WINNER: Bianca Belair by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Belair is clearly two steps above Catalina in every concievable category of performer. Her speed and raw power were both on display here. She manages to make reverse handsprings look like wrestling moves instead of leftover gymnastics skills shoehorned into a match.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Triple H 25th Anniversary celebration from Smackdown

Replay of Crews vs. Andrade U.S. Championship match from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PPV Money in the Bank

Replay of McIntyre – Rollins contract signing from Raw

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. MURPHY

Carrillo had Murphy on the mat early after a deep toss off the ropes and a drop kick. Carrillo covered for two. Murphy dumped Carrillo out to ringside through the ropes, but Carrillo grabbed Murphy’s boots and dragged him out as well. On the floor, Murphy stunned Carrillo with a reverse elbow, then loudly slammed him back-first against the steel ramp. We cut to break.

Murphy maintained the upper hand in the ring after the break. Murphy was working methodically. He landed knee strikes and a kick to Carrillo’s back before covering for a two-count. Murphy applied a chinlock. Carrillo escaped and kicked Murphy in the face. When Murphy ran at Carrillo in the corner, Carrillo caught him with a superkick, causing Murphy to collapse to the canvas. Both men got to their feet at the referee’s six-count while slowly trading blows. The blows picked up speed, and eventually Carrillo levelled Murphy with a spinning kick to the face.

Carrillo hit Murphy with a springboard drop kick, then landed a missile drop kick from the top rope before covering Murphy for a two-count. Carrillo positioned Murphy on the canvas and climbed again to the top rope. He went for a moonsault but Murphy got to his feet – Carrillo adjusted and rolled through his move. Carrillo hit a springboard kick and covered again for two. He went to the top rope again and jumped at Murphy, but this time Murphy intercepted with a jumping knee strike. He twisted Carillo up into the Murphy’s Law and covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Murphy by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Carrillo’s Main Event win streak is broken by a very worthy opponent. Strong showing by both wrestlers.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.8

FINAL THOUGHTS: Belair fans would do well to check out this rare appearance on Main Event against a fresh opponent in Catalina.

RECOMMENDED: 4/22 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: MVP debuts on commentary, Chilean wrestler Catalina debuts against Asuka, Shelton Benjamin vs. Humberto Carrillo