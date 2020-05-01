5/1 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Keller’s report on Bryan vs. Corbin, Otis vs. Ziggler, Carmella vs. Mandy, New Day vs. Forgotten Sons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



KELLER’S WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 1, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcer: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Tonight after WWE Friday Night Smackdown, join me live with guest cohost Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-Cole and Graves introduced the show and hyped the two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, plus a new Firefly Funhouse.

-As Daniel Bryan made his ring entrance, Cole noted that Apollo Crews suffered an injury and will be replaced by someone determined on Raw next week. Bryan said it’s no secret that he loves what he does, and at this stage of his career, one thing he loves the most is tackling new challenges and trying new things. He said that’s why he’s excited about the “most unique” match in WWE history. He described the journey from the floor to the roof of the headquarters. He said he’s competed in strange places including western bars, gas station parking lots, and pawn shop parking lots. This is his first time in an office building. “I don’t know the rules or the etiquette.” He wondered if he can just take the elevator to the roof, or will there be catering, or will he be fined if breaks something really expensive. He wondered if the rumor is true that Vince McMahon has real dinosaur bones in his office.

He said he’s also excited about the opportunity, and nobody knows more about what an opportunity a Money in the Bank briefcase is. He said nine years ago he couldn’t even get booked on Smackdown. He said he won the MITB match and shortly thereafter he cashed in on Big Show and won the World Championship for the first time. He said Daniel Bryan as World Champion was something most people thought was impossible. He said it was the pivotal moment in his WWE career and it spawned the Yes Movement and him main eventing WrestleMania. He said if he fights for his dreams, his dreams will fight for him.

He said he is excited, but also a little sad because he thought his friend and coach Drew Gulak would get to compete with him. He said King Corbin and his cronies ruined that for Drew. He called Corbin to the ring to settle it right now. Out came Corbin.

Corbin told Bryan to be careful what he wishes for. “My kind makes your kind suffer,” he said. He threw to a video clip of last week’s match where Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Bryan at ringside, then a distracted Gulak was shoved into the ringpost by Corbin before losing to an End of Days in the ring. Afterward, Corbin hit Gulak with the scepter.

Corbin told Bryan he will stand tall on top of his ladder looking down at his subjects as “King Money in the Bank.” Bryan asked if he wins if he will squander his opportunity like last time. Bryan smiled and said Corbin is one of only four people to completely blow the opportunity out of 23 winners. He said he blew it, which makes him a loser, not a king. He said a lot has changed since they both won MITB. He said Bryan used to be young and hungry and now he’s tired and desperate. He said on the other hand he’s stronger and smarter, and he’ll show that to Bryan tonight.

-Cole said for the first time ever, Bryan is about to face Corbin one-on-one. [c]

(1) KING CORBIN vs. DANIEL BRYAN

They engaged is tests of strength and some takedown attempts for the opening few minutes, pacing themselves for a long match. Bryan went after Corbin’s legs including a Dragon Screw into a leglock. They engaged in some more mat wrestling with Corbin dropped Bryan with a front facelock. The backed Bryan out of the corner as he threw a barrage of kicks. Corbin then punched Bryan in the gut. He knocked Bryan off the top rope to a throw with a right, then threw Bryan into the ringpost. “Corbin dominating Smackdown!” Cole yelled as they cut to a break at 6:00. [c]

Corbin was still in control after the break. Bryan scored some roll-up two counts briefly before Corbin took control again right away. Corbin hit a charging Bryan with a clothesline and scored a two count himself. Corbin complained the ref counted slowly. The ref said it was not slow, it was two. Corbin worked over Bryan’s arm. Graves touted Corbin’s trash-talking as an effective technique to break down an opponent mentally. Bryan dove through the ropes and knocked Corbin into the ringside barricade. Bryan hit a top rope missile dropkick back in the ring for a near fall. Bryan kicked away at Corbin’s legs in the ring and then applied an anklelock. Corbin yelled in pain mid-ring. Bryan stomped on his Achiles and then kicked his face and scored a three two counts in a rapid succession. Corbin surprised a charging Bryan with a Deep Six for a two count. When they fought at ringside, Corbin threw a ladder at Bryan. The ref DQ’d Corbin. Corbin threw a fit and claimed that wasn’t illegal. Cole pointed out in the MITB match, using the ladder would be legal.

WINNER: Bryan via DQ in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A bit of a slow build, but it picked up from there and overall was a solid match. Not a great finish, but I’m not surprised by it.)

-After the match, Bryan put Corbin in a Yes Lock on the ladder flat in the ring. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and jumped Bryan. Corbin threw Bryan off the stage onto ladders on the floor. Corbin’s music played as he gloated.

-Alexa Bliss presented Braun Strowman with a t-shirt. He wiped his face and Bliss was grossed out when he handed it back to her. [c]

-Cole commented on a graphic on the screen of Drew McIntyre and a 100 year old World War II veteran whom Drew gave a replica WWE Title belt to as a birthday gift.

-Braun Strowman entered the ring and began talking about last week’s video looking back at their relationship over the years. Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Funhouse” interrupted. Bray said it was story time. He said it’s a true story called “The Black Sheep.” He said he looked a bit like Braun and he smelled a little funny, but he was stronger than every other animal on the farm. He said the shepherd who was handsome and very smart and had a ton of sweet muscles noticed the black sheep wandering along. He took him into his home. The shepherd raised the black sheep and taught him well. He said in return, the black sheep protected the shepherd’s farm. “They had a lot of fun together, but one day the selfish black sheep left in search of greener pastures. He didn’t say thank you or even goodbye. He didn’t even leave a not. The good shepherd was very sad.” He said the shepherd cried, but it fell on deaf ears, and eventually his other animals abandoned him as well. “The shepherd was all alone,” he said. Even worse, the government put a lien on his property and took his farm, and the reptilians took over because that’s what reptilians do. “The end!” he said, slamming the book short.

“Let’s come up with a happier ending, the one where the shepherd finds the black sheep and reminds him of his mistakes and takes away what makes him happy,” he said. He said the shepherd will take the black sheep to the slaughter house. Braun interrupted and said he’d one with the puppets and the Firefly Funhouse. He told him if he has more to say, come to the ring and say it to his face. Bray instead just waved good bye and smiled at him as the jingle played.

(Keller’s Analysis: That version of the story, unrequited, makes Bray out to be a bit of a sympathetic figure.)

-They showed Sheamus warming up with stretch bands backstage. [c]

-They showed the Performance Center.

(2) SHEAMUS vs. LEON RUFF

Ruff landed two early dropkicks. Sheamus brushed them off and went for a backdrop, but Ruff front kicked him in the face. Sheamus came back with a nasty stiff series of forearms to Ruff’s chest when he had him against the top rope. Then he finished him with a Brogue Kick. Graves said Sheamus has never been more motivated and never more dangerous. Graves gave credit to Ruff for even accepting the match.

WINNER: Sheamus in under 2:00.

-Sheamus went to ringside to complain to Cole that he was probably going to talk about Jeff Hardy now. Cole said, in fact, they are scheduled to air the latest Jeff Hardy video. This showed Hardy reacting to news that he was cleared. He said there is something left for him to do in WWE. They showed Hardy highlights. “I know I have it in me to get back to doing what I do and better than I’ve ever done it,” Hardy said.

-Cole said Jeff Hardy returns next week to Smackdown in person. Sheamus was still standing next to Cole. He leaned down in Cole’s face. “Good, and so will I,” he said as he leaned within just a few inches of Cole’s face.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Mandy Rose and Otis. Otis talked about beating Dolph Ziggler later. Kayla asked about Mandy having a tough few weeks considering what’s going on with her best friend, Sonya Deville. Sonya said, “Kayla, former best friend.” Mandy said what Sonya did hurt her, but she’s looking forward, not back, and her focus tonight is on Carmella. He said she’s a former champion who also won MITB before. She said she and Otis are both going to quality tonight and win the MITB match “because the risk is worth the reward.” Otis let out a final, “Oh yea!”

-Carmella began her ring entrance. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

(3) MANDY ROSE vs. CARMELLA – Money in the Bank Qualifier

After a nice leapfrog sequence into a dropkick by Carmella, Mandy took over and settled into a chinlock. Sonya came out and talked about this time last year she gave Mandy her Money in the Bank spot out of the kindness of her heart. She said it sounds stupid, but live and learn. She tried to annoy Mandy by critiquing her performance as the match continued. She then said she’d stay quiet now. But within 30 seconds, she said she’s tired of watching. “Karma’s a bitch, bring it on,” she said. Carmella kicked a distracted Mandy in the face to win. Sonya smiled as Carmella celebrated to her music in the ring.

WINNER: Carmella in 4:00.

-Sonya attacked Sonya in the ring afterward, punching away aggressively at her. She yelled, “You will never be better than me, you understand me?!” She threw her to the floor and then into the ringpost and then the ringside steps. She charged at her and drove her knee into the back of her head, sending her into the steps again. Cole said Sonya has snapped. Jamie Noble ran out with ref Charles Robinson to restore order. Noble called for the trainer for help. Sonya yelled, “I will end you, Mandy!” Robinson held her back. Mandy sat up and was groggy. “I will ruin your life!” Sonya said, “Do you understand me?!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good angle that added heat to the Mandy-Sonya grudge. The match was just fine while it lasted. Sonya’s really been good with more to work with as a motivated heel.)

-An advertisement for Raw said just days before defending his WWE Title at MITB, Drew faces Murphy, plus there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet match for the final MITB spot. [c]

-Backstage Otis checked on Mandy as she was tended to by a trainer. She and the trainer told Otis she will be fine. Dolph Ziggler then approached Otis outside of the trainer’s room. (The camera oddly followed Otis for 10 seconds when that never happens otherwise.) Ziggler asked if Mandy is okay. He pretended to be sincere. Otis huffed and puffed and snarled at Ziggler.

(3) THE NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston) vs. THE FORGOTTEN SONS (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler w/Jaxson Ryker)

Miz and John Morrison joined Cole and Graves at ringside on commentary. Cole asked Miz to talk about the Forgotten Sons. Miz said they are true Marines and true heroes. He said you learn respect in the armed forces, and the Sons should have come out there and asked for their advice because of all of their years of experience in WWE. “But they did not do that,” he said. Big E gave Wesley Blake an overhead suplex and a belly-to-belly, then took it to him on the ring apron. Big E splashed Blake on the edge of the ring apron, and they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

New Day were in control after the break. Miz said New Day don’t act like champions, they act like cartoons or “TOTS.” The Sons took over on Big E eventually. Kofi eventually got the tag and backdropped the Sons over the top rope. Miz again said the Sons would have really benefited from asking for their advice. Big E tagged back in and New Day set up a double-team move. Four-way action broke out. Cutler avoided a Big E spear. Ryker threw Big E into the ringpost. Kofi mounted Cutler in the corner. Blake, though, tagged in. The Sons landed a double-team top rope stomp to Kofi’s chest for the win.

WINNER: The Forgotten Sons in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get wanting to establish the Sons quickly as a formidable team, but having yet another non-title loss by champions has diminishing returns. It just feels like a lazy shortcut that is overdone and cliche at this point.) [c]

-They went to Cole and Graves. Cole announced that the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches will take place at the same time. They showed a drone shot of the roof with the set-up. The ring and ladders were already set up with ladders hanging above the ring. Graves said everyone will be forced to risk it all to win. Cole then threw to a sponsored highlight of last week’s Lacey Evans qualifying win over Sasha Banks and then Tamina superkicking Bayley on the stage afterward.

-Kayla interviewed Tamina backstage. Tamina said it took four women to beat her at Mania. She said she won’t be intimidated by a bunch of bratty, disrespectful “mean girls” trying to intimidate her. Sasha walked up to her and tried to make nice. She said they go way back and fought side by side in the past. “You helped me more than you could ever imagine,” she said. “I can never forget how kind you were when I first came here.” She said they can carry themselves as strong, proud, kick-ass women that they know they are. She said they shouldn’t resort to name calling cheap shots. Bayley then jumped Tamina from behind. Sasha joined in. Lacey made the save. Several referees and producers ran in to pull them apart.

(Keller’s Analysis: Yet another instance of the heel feigning sincerity only to reveal they weren’t serious. Another trope WWE is overdoing to a ridiculous degree.)

-They showed Ziggler backstage with Sonya. Sonya said she wishes she was there to witness how Otis reacted when he asked Otis how Mandy was doing. Sonya said she really hurt Mandy, and she’s sure Ziggler will really beat Otis. She said fans like Otis because they can relate to him and imagine drinking beers with him on their couch. “We know guys like that never really win,” he said. “They get pats on the back, sympathy likes, the occasional participatory awards.” He said they start to believe that heart actually matters more than skill or hard work or talent. “With a little luck they get some moral victories along the way.” He said he’ll be in the ring doing what he does better than anyone else and he will quality and win MITB again and then cash in the contract again. “And I’m going to be champion, again,” he said. He looked up at the ceiling like he was relishing the concept. He closed by saying after Sonya’s done hurting Mandy, he will slide right on up next to her as the new champ and make her feel better. “Sounds like a plan to me,” Sonya said with a smile.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good Ziggler promo. No yelling. He focused on what’s at stake, laid out his intent to achieve his goal, and rationalized his behavior while insulting fans in an arrogant way. Lots of boxes checked to set up heel heat for him in the match. He did it without yelling. Did I mention that?)

-Otis’s ring entrance took place. Cole said it’s been an emotional series of weeks for Otis, but can he put the emotions aside and focus on the task at hand tonight. [c]

-Cole announced that next week, Corbin & Nakamura & Cesaro vs. Bryan & Gulak and a mystery partner. (Could it be Jeff Hardy?) Also, Tamina & Lacey face Bayley & Sasha. Plus, Bray Wyatt will go face-to-face with Braun just two days before MITB.

(4) OTIS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Otis knocked Ziggler down hard at the start, and stayed on offense. He landed a delayed vertical suplex and scored a two count a minute in. Otis cut short a Ziggler comeback attempt with a catapult into the middle turnbuckle. Ziggler tumbled to ringside and was slow to get up. Otis threw Ziggler back into the ring and landed a back suplex for another two count. Ziggler avoided a charging Otis, who went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Ziggler then shoved Otis into the ringside barricade. The ref began counting them both out. [c]

Ziggler controlled after the break. Otis began shaking off Ziggler’s attack and no-selling. He went for a Caterpillar, but Ziggler moved out of the way. Ziggler went for a Fameasser. Otis blocked it. Ziggler hit a Zig Zag instead for a near fall. Otis avoided a superkick and overhead tossed Ziggler, then landed the Caterpillar Elbow for the win. Graves wondered if it’s even possible for a man of Otis’s size to climb a ladder and win the MITB match. Cole called it “probably” the biggest win of Otis’s career.

WINNER: Otis in 13:00 to qualify for the MITB match.

-Cole and Graves shifted to plugging the MITB ladder match again as Otis celebrated.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid main event. Otis winning makes the most sense.)

Tonight after WWE Friday Night Smackdown, join me live with guest cohost Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW