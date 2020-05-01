VIP AUDIO 5/1 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Favourite Live Matches Special (150 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with the heavily trailed special with The Powerslam Picture House’s Chris Powney and Tables, Athers and Chairs’s Athers. We talk about our first live pro wrestling shows, where I may grab bragging rights by getting to start by watching Britwres legend D Lo Brown, before talking about our favourite live matches. We finish by talking about the time that Chris almost caused a riot at Fight Club Pro.

