FREE PODCAST 5/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Return of Styles, Liv’s emerging push, Money in the Bank hype, Raiders vs. Profits, live callers, emails (129 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann from the “Deep Dive” PWTorch Dailycast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the ramifications of the return of A.J. Styles, Liv’s emerging push and match against Charlotte, Money in the Bank hype, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, the hype for Becky Lynch next week, the phrases WWE went back to over and over again this week throughout the show and how WWE could instantly freshen up the overly corporate scripted sound promos, and more.

