FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk current events including AEW Double or Nothing taking shape, plus top reasons WCW went under, more (137 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade preview the WWE Money in the Bank PPV, plus discuss AEW returning to live action with a build toward their Double or Nothing PPV (with big praise for MJF and reaction to Brodie Lee getting a World Title shot this soon), plus reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT on USA. Also, a preview of this weekend’s big UFC PPV line-up. Also, several sidebars including announce teams that gave off signs of not getting along on air.

Also, Mailbag questions on these topics:

Which wrestlers would you bring back from a past era to have active on a roster today?

Would you attend Summerslam this year, all expenses paid, given the pandemic?

What were the top reasons WCW went under?

