FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling is back for part two of his Starr-Janela Americanrana chat, UFC 249 thoughts, Sugar Dunkerton’s explosion on Dynamite, more (86 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s own Will Cooling is back for part two! Will and Rich discuss the new British Wrestling Report on PWTorch with VIP host Todd Martin, the upcoming perils of UFC 249, the pros and cons of an empty arena MMA fight, Sugar Dunkerton’s amazing ride so far in AEW and how that can (hopefully) help him in the UK and worldwide after the pandemic is over, Joey Janela’s improvement as a wrestler since Americanrana 2018, and a preview of other Starr in Beyond matches the pair will be reviewing soon!

