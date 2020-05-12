FREE PODCAST 5/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear talk to British star Lana Austin about balancing wrestling with motherhood, discuss WWE Money in the Bank (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Sunset Brimming.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot interview British wrestling star Lana Austin about maintaining a wrestling career while raising three kids. Plus, discussion of Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship and the women’s involvement in the WWE Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank risk-is-worth-the-reward twelve-way intergender ladder match.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO