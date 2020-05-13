FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP – Mailbag on Raw + 5 Yrs Ago Flashback: Becky Lynch pregnancy announcement, Asuka, MITB, Raiders-Profits basketball, plus 5 Yrs Ago Flagship Flashback talking Sami’s Raw debut (5-12-20) (146 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a double-header Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, beginning with a 30-plus minute Mailbag focused on Raw with a lot of reaction to Becky Lynch’s announcement and the Viking Raiders-Street Profits basketball game, among other topics. Then a flashback to the May 5, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast Flagship with Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss the 2.55 Raw rating, the Raw debut of Sami Zayn and whether it was a good introduction, Dean Ambrose being added to PPV line-up, GFW news, and more with live callers and various email topics.

