FREE PODCAST 5/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Sage: Final Double or Nothing hype, return of Hangman Page and Young Bucks, Arn-Jake summit, Tyson hype, live callers, mailbag (121 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost of the “Podcast of Honor” PWTorch VIP podcast Tyler Sage with live callers and emails. They discuss the final Double or Nothing PPV hype, the returns of Hangman Page and the Young Bucks, the Arn Anderson-Jake Roberts summit, Mike Tyson hype, Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy headlining, a women’s tag match with the champion pinning the challenger, Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee talk about their title match, Shawn Spears challenges Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin vignette, and much more.

