5/23 AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Brodie Lee, Cody vs. Archer, Stadium Stampede, MJF vs. Jungle Boy

BUY IN PRE-SHOW

Announcers: Excalbur & Taz

-Excalibur and Taz previewed the PPV line-up.

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Jake Roberts and Lance Archer. Archer was on site at an abandoned home and he was smashing the floor, walls, and a toilet with a sledgehammer. Jake laughed and said, “I love it when he’s happy.”

(A) BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent) vs. PRIVATE PARTY

WINNERS: Best Friends to earn no. 1 contendership for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Arn Anderson. Tony said it’s clear Archer is ready. Arn said toilets don’t hit back, Cody does. Arn asked everyone to clear their mind for some what ifs. He said Jake could DDT Arn, or Arn could spine buster Jake, or Tyson could knock out Jake or Arn or both. “Things could get pretty hair out there on the floor,” he said. “But the fact is, the championship will decided in the ring where it belongs.” He said some might think Archer is the clear favorite the way he ran the table, but Cody has the ability to pull one out when it’s least expected, and Cody’s father’s legacy will live forever. He said tonight Cody will start his own legacy, and he has to win the big one to do it.

-A video feature aired hyping Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee.

-Excalibur introduced Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone. Ross came out to the OU fight song. Ross said it’s one of the most dynamic and unpredictable PPV line-ups he’s been part of.

MAIN PPV EVENT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-An introductory video package aired with AEW wrestlers giving thanks to the first responders who have.

-A video package aired previewing the line-up.

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned wrestlers at ringside. Vickie Guerrero was among them. The set included giant playing cards and the video wall on the entrance stage included a spinning slot machine image.

-A video played with the wrestlers involved speaking about their role in it. Christopher Daniels spoke on behalf of Kaz and Scorpio Sky.

(1) CASINO LADDER MATCH: KAZ vs. REY FENIX vs. JOEY JANELA vs. KIP SABIAN (w/Penelope Ford, Jimmy Havoc) vs. SCORPIO SKY vs. ORANGE CASSIDY vs. DARBY ALLIN

The first two out were Kaz and Scorpio Sky. Ross said it was the luck of the draw, playing into the theme of the show. Kaz looked disconcerted. The clock started counting down at 2:00. The numbers on the countdown clock are gigantic, which Ross aptly made fun of immediately. They’re like 20 feet tall. Kaz and Sky both brought ladders into the ring, then slid them out of the ring and chose to wrestle each other instead. Excalibur said the no. 3 entrant could walk into a two-on-one handicapped situation.

Kaz came out third, a companied by Ford and Havoc. Havoc shoved a ladder at Kaz and Sky in the ring. Ross said there are no DQs in this match. Sabian and Havoc attacked Sky first, then Havoc tried to take Kaz off the top rope onto a ladder bridged in the corner. Kaz blocked it and then released German duplexed Havoc onto the ladder. Havoc fell to the floor. Meanwhile, Sabian climbed a very tall ladder to dive onto sky, but when he saw Kaz climbing a ladder in the ring, he ran into the ring to fight him. He yanked Kaz off the ladder by his leg. Sky kicked Sabian before he could climb it.

Darby came out fourth. He dove onto Sabian and Havoc at ringside, then dazzled Kaz in the ring with a flurry of offense. Darby threw used a skateboard as a weapon. He leaped off the top of the tall ladder with the skateboard, but Kaz moved and he landed on a bridged ladder at ringside. He sold a left ankle injury. He screamed out in pain. Schiavone said he came in wild and crazy and let his excitement and motivation go too far. Ross said Darby’s speed and agility looks to be negated.

Orange Cassidy came out next. “From wherever, weighting whatever, freshly squeezed Orange Cassidy,” said the ring announcers. Ross joked that Cassidy would get to the ring probably around the time of the next entrant when the 2:00 clock strikes zero. Orange walked over to the announce desk and eyed the announcers and asked about the rules. Excalibur said Cassidy is so lazy, he doesn’t want to climb a ladder. He was still on the stage 30 seconds later. Excalibur explained the rules to Cassidy dozens of times. Cassidy noticed casually he couldn’t reach the poker chip from the ring. He stood on the flat ladder and still couldn’t reach it. Kip went after him, but Cassidy avoided him, then leapfrogged Sky. He set up the ladder finally, but it tipped over. “He doesn’t know how to set up a ladder, for God’s sake,” said Ross. Excalibur said Rey Fenix was removed from the match due to injury. Ross said Janela replaced him.

Out next was Colt Cabana. Cabana entered the ring and came up behind Cassidy. He had a little chat with him. They both looked up at the poker chip. Colt shoved Cassidy out of the ring, then set up the ladder mid-ring. Ross said Colt has only been in three ladder matches in his career. Sky and Kaz tipped Colt over. Colt’s fingers got caught in the ladder when he folded on them when elf ell back. He yelled in pain and rolled to the floor, looking at his fingers. Kaz and Sky looked at Cassidy, who strolled toward them with his hands in his pockets. He dropkicked them, kipped up, and then did his running dive through the ropes, tackling Kaz and Sky. His sunglasses remained on. He threw Sky into the ring apron, then same to Kaz.

Janela ran out next and began diving at everyone rapid-fire at ringside. Then he dropkicked Colt. Kaz yanked Janela off the ladder and climbed it. Janela hit Kaz with a chair from behind, taking him off the ladder. Sky took the chair away from Janela, then hit him with a chair.

Luchasaurus was out next and went after Kaz with chokeslams, including one on a ladder. Darby finally reappeared. He went after Luchasaurus with headbutts. He knocked Luchasaurus off the top rope.

Taz then walked out with Brian Cage, the mystery ninth entrant. Ross said he didn’t know if Taz was a coach or a manager, but he’s probably looking for some memory. Page attacked Darby. Ross said he’s a jacked up son of a gun. Sabian dove at him, but he power bombed him out of mid-air. When he set up a ladder, Colt went after him. Kaz tried to quickly climb the ladder, but Page yanked him off and dropped him hard to the mat. As Cage climbed the ladder, Cassidy leaped onto his back. The rest of the men got up and tried to pull Cage and Cassidy down. They pulled on Cassidy’s legs which pulled Cage down. They swarmed Cage, then knocked him to the floor with a ladder. At ringside, they threw him into the ringpost. They staked ladders and barricade segments on top of him. They even lifted a ten-foot wide prop poker chip and dropped it on him. It took several wrestlers to lift it and drop it.

Back in the ring, Sabian kicked Colt off the ladder. Sky put the ladder against Cole in the corner parallel to the mat, but Sabian knocked Colt out of the ring and dropkicked the ladder into Cabana. He then set up the ladder mid-ring and climbed it, but Kaz threw a ladder like a dart at Sabian, knocking him down. He climbed back up and met Cassidy on top. Ford stepped to distract Cassidy. Cassidy grabbed Sabian’s finger and knocked him off the ladder. Ford climbed the ladder. Cassidy blocked her punches and grabbed her arms, then let go. She fell back onto Sabian against another ladder leaning in the corner. Havoc then attacked Cassidy, so Chuck Taylor and Trent attacked him.

Luchasaurus picked up Cassidy for a choke slam, but Cassidy broke free and grabbed Luchasaurus’s throat. He couldn’t lift him. Marko Stunk entered with a “fun-sized ladder.” He stood on it and helped Luchasaurus choke slam Cassidy. Then he dove onto the Best Friends at ringside. Janela used the small ladder Marko brought into the ring to hit Cassidy. He gave him a Death Valley Driver off the ring apron onto the poker chip prop which was still on top of Cage. The “fans” chanted “Holy chip!”

Janela climbed a regular ladder in the ring, but Sky yanked him off and gave him a TKO. Sky climbed the ladder. Kaz climbed the other side. They punched each other. Luchasaurus tipped the ladder over. Colt tried to re-enter the match, but Luchasaurus kicked him. Cage stood and threw off the ladder and chip. He went after Luchasaurus in the ring. Luchasaurus kicked him in the head, but Cage fired with a barrage of strikes. Luchasaurus landed a spinning hook kick to Cage’s face, but Cage flipped free and landed a high knee. Cage then release power bombed Luchasaurus into a ladder in the corner.

Cage set up a ladder mid-ring. Excalibur said there was no one left to stop him. “This is awesome!” Chanted the crowd. Darby entered and slapped Cage. Cage clotheslined him, then gave him a Drill Claw. Taz walked out with his orange towel and coached him. Excalibur said Darby wouldn’t listen to Taz, but it looks like Cage will. Cage put Darby on a ladder bridged in the corner. He then pressed him in the air and threw him into a ladder at ringside. Cage then pulled the chip off the hook to win. Taz yelled enthusiastically into the camera that Cage is going to keep dropping bodies.

WINNER: Cage to earn an AEW World Title match next Wednesday.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match of this style with a mix of big spots. Not sure how many spots led to actual injuries, but numerous bumps looked brutal. Cassidy is polarizing, but this was just enough of his schtick without overdoing it for me. I like Taz showing that heel intensity and being in a managerial role since full-time announcing isn’t an open slot right now. Cage made a big impression, and for those who have seen him before, it’s a great payoff to the mystery man. For those who haven’t, he was impressive with strength and agility.)



-They went back to the announcers at the commentary desk who discussed the value of Taz working with Cage. Excalibur said he’s one of the best analytical minds in wrestling. Ross said he can be a difference-maker in this new phase of his career.

-The announcers discussed the line-up and noted that Britt Baker would address the viewers later about her injury. They said Dustin Rhodes hadn’t been seen all day, but he’s presumably going to wrestle Shawn Spears later.

(2) MJF vs. JUNGLE BOY

They locked up at the start. MJF yelled at the audience to shut up. MJF applied a side headlock, then checked him down. JB kipped up. MJF yanked him down, then grabbed his genitals over his trunks and yanked up and down to taunt Jungle Boy seconds into the match. JB backflipped over MJF and then grabbed his genitals to taunt MJF back. Excalibur said, “Well, I guess we are on pay-per-view.”

A couple minutes later, on a whip into the corner, MJF sold a knee ligament injury. The ref and the trainer checked him. MJF popped up and hit JB from behind. The audience booed. Ross said he’s a jerk – a talented jerk, but a jerk nonetheless. “What an ass,” Schiavone added. Ross said he’s one of the most amazing potential talents he’s seen in years, “but god almighty he’s just a pain in the ass to be around.” MJF kipped up. Jungle Boy countered MJF into a roll-up for a two count. MJF came back and mounted him and punched away at him.

JB made a comeback a couple minutes later, but kept selling a left arm injury. He chopped away at MJF’s chest, then somersault launched himself with a double chop to the chest. He took it to MJF on the floor. He overshot him on a flip dive over the top rope onto MJF on the floor. He delivered a tornado DDT and scored a near fall. MJF stopped the count with his foot on the bottom rope.

They ended up taking turns slapping each other in the chest. MJF slapped his injured arm. JB fired back. MJF chopped JB in the throat. JB kicked him in the throat, then landed a destroyer. JB went for a crossface submission, but he lost his grip because of his sore left arm. MJF landed a package piledriver for a near fall.

JB took MJF off the ring apron with a reverse huracanrana, driving MJF’s head onto the ring apron. The announcers said MJF was out. JB went at him at ringside and used one arm to roll MJF into the ring. Excalibur said he wants to win by pinfall, not contour. He then climbed to the top rope. Schiavone wondered if it was smart. MJF knocked him off balance, then set up a superplex. Jungle Boy head butted free and then sit-out avalanche power bombed him off the top rope for a dramatic near fall.

MJF maneuvered JB up for a suppler, but his back gave out. JB bridged MJF down for a two count. MJF then got a two count with a backslide. MJF put JB’s sore left arm over his knee and elbowed it. JB rolled up MJF for a two count to break free. MJF rolled him up from behind, but JB rolled through for his own two count. MJF then maneuvered JB’s shoulders down and scored a leverage three count with what Excalibur called a modified European clutch.

WINNER: MJF in 17:00. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: That was really good. I liked the finish, too. They teased it could end up being a time limit draw, and this was more satisfying. Jungle Boy was super-competitive and credible, but it was right to have MJF win clean in the end.)

-A video package previewed Cody vs. Lance Archer.

(3) CODY vs. LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake Roberts) – TNT Championship tournament finals

Mike Tyson stepped onto the stage before ring entrances and showed off the TNT Championship Title belt. It’s a relatively understated silver plate belt with TNT in big black letters with a red strap. He held it up to his waist and smiled. Archer, with Jake, then came out and dragged a wrestler from the back out with him and tossed him around. Cody then came out with Arn.

Ross noted that Cody is leaned, down to 215. Referee Bryce Remburg gave pre-match instructions. He said to commemorate the occasion, he wanted to give them the opportunity to shake hands. They didn’t. The bell rang. Archer gave Cody his Blackout finisher in the opening seconds. Cody looked stunned, but rolled to ringside to avoid the cover. Archer smiled and then went after Cody.

Archer continued to use his power to counter Cody’s attempts at offense. When Cody went for a cutter, Archer elbowed him out of mid-air. Cody dove onto Archer at ringside. Ross noted that he was tested twice this week and everyone in the venue was tested. Archer fought back and pressed Cody over the ringside barricade, throwing him off over ten feet. Ross said he’s seen Archer at every stage of his career, including most recently in New Japan, and he’s better now than ever. Archer looked at the camera and said this title was his from the beginning.

Archer walked the top rope and came off with a springboard flip for a two count. Ross asked if that should be called a Murderhawk Moonsault. They cut await to Tyson during the match amused by the action and violence. Ross noted that Tyson’s fights drew over 500 million dollars in revenue. The pace grew methodical as Archer strutted confidently around. He removed a turnbuckle pad. Cody reversed him into the corner and made a comeback. Archer beat up Cody at ringside and mouthed off to wrestlers at ringside. Tyson yelled at Archer while leaning back in his chair. Ross said Tyson is a big fan. Archer gave Cody a urinage for a two count.

When Cody applied a mathold, Jake stood on the ring apron and yelled at Cody and moved toward him. Archer

After several more minutes of Archer offense, Cody made a comeback. Cody threw a Bionic Elbow at Archer. Then he delivered Crossroads for a two count. Cody landed a Stinger Splash in the corner. Ross noted that was Cody’s favorite wrestler growing up. Archer caught Cody with a surprise sudden chokeslam for a two count. Archer briefly applied his EBD Claw and slammed Cody’s head to the mat. Archer, though, collapsed and looked fatigued. Archer stood and hit Cody with his forearm, but the impact was weaker than earlier. Archer walked the top rope from one corner to another, holding Cody’s hand the whole time. Arn stood and knocked Archer’s legs out from under him. Cody then gave Archer a top rope inverted suplex. Archer landed on his head. A second ref ran out and ordered Arn to the back for interfering. Tony said he was “stooging off Arn Anderson.” Mike Tyson confirmed what happened. Ross said, “He’s just telling the truth.” Arn yelled, “Bullshit!” Jake stood on the ring apron. The referees ordered him to the back too. Ross said that’s fair.

Archer gave Cody a belly-to-back suppler when the dust cleared. Archer called for Jake to come back. Ross said he looks lost without Jake. Jake did walk back out with a bag that appeared to have a snake in it. Tysonstood up and went after Jake. He pulled off his shirt and yelled at Jake. Jake backed away. Tyson then looked at Archer and had some words for him. Archer softly tossed Cody into the ropes, then set up Blackout. Cody slipped free and hit Crossroads. He delivered a second Crossroads and scored the 1-2-3. Tyson entered the ring and presented Cody with the belt. Ross said mark down May 23 as the date something good is actually happening in 2020.

WINNER: Cody in 22:00 to win the TNT Championship. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: That went too long, and there was probably a middle eight minutes that not only dragged, but also was probably the cause for the slower pace during the other 14 minutes. Aspects of it were good, but it would’ve been a disappointing final match on the card, so match placement here makes sense having seen this, especially with how Tyson was used. Tyson was fine, but it wasn’t a big factor or big angle. With the teasing of him throwing punches, though, his involvement was a letdown. Also another reason the mid-card placement of this match was probably smart.)

-Alex Marvez interviewed the doctor about Britt Baker’s injury. She has an anterior lateral tibial fracture and a partial lateral collateral ligament tear and a small degree of a tender tear. He said they are pretty significant. He said the injury is not as bad as the injury. “Pretty high maintenance,” he said. Marvez asked about a timetable. The doctor said she wants to announcer her timetable herself on Wednesday.

(4) PENELOPE FORD (w/Kip Sabian) vs. KRIS STATLANDER

Statlander ducked a clothesline and kipped up. Ford came off the ropes with a huracanrana takedown. Statlander landed a Blue Thunder Bomb and then a Big Bang Theory for the win.

WINNER: Statlander in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Clunky at times.)

(5) DUSTIN RHODES vs. SHAWN SPEARS

The announcers said they hadn’t seen Dustin all day, and the last time they saw him he was taken out by Archer. Spears made his ring entrance wearing a suit, and he was all smiles, dancing in a cocky fashion. Excalibur said he’s not prepared to wrestle. Ross said he’s dancing like Teddy Long. “Maybe he knows more about the Dustin situation than we do,” he said. Spears took the mic mid-ring and said he knows everyone is thinking how good he looks in a suit. He said he told them all mediocre careers just come to an end. He said Dustin is at home washing his tights.

Dustin’s music then played. Ross said maybe Dustin was paying mind games with Spears. Dustin didn’t come out as his music played for a minute.Spears went from worried to more cocky. He then said, “Sorry, I couldn’t help it. You fall for it all the time. It works.” The audience chanted “Asshole!” He told the ref to ring the bell, start the match, and make the count. Spears said it’s an official match on the card, so dozer job and count him out. “It’s not hard!” he said. Spears said wins count and this is the easiest of his career.

Dustin’s music played again. He told the soundboard people they’re supposed to play it just once. Brandi Rhodes came out and waved at Spears. Dustin then surprised Spears from behind. He punched away at him. Spears tried to fight back. Dustin yanked off his suit jacket. Spears came back with a short-arm clothesline and then yanked off his belt. He wrapped his fist with it and gave Brandi a middle finger. Dustin punched him in the gut before he could use the belt. He snap power slammed him, then yanked off his pants. Dustin spanked him. His underwear had something on the front. Dustin clotheslined him over the top rope. He pulled up his underwear, which had been pulled down halfway. Spears shoved Dustin into the ring post and pulled up his pants. They zoomed in on Spears’s underwear and there was a picture of Tully in the front. Dustin then finished Spears with a Final Reckoning for the win.

WINNER: Dustin in 3:30.

(Keller’s Analysis: Spears was sufficiently insufferable to make Dustin’s beatdown of him satisfying.)

-An ad announced All Out on Sept. 5. Obviously, no location announced. TBD.

-A graphic acknowledged the death of Hana Kimura. Excalibur said it was a senseless, stupid thing. He said social media is designed to bring people together, but too often it does the exact opposite. He implored people to be nicer to one another. Ross said she was only 22 and it’s been a rough week in pro wrestling.

-A video package previewed the AEW Women’s Title match.

(6) NYLA ROSE vs. HIKARU SHIDA

Hikaru Shida made her entrance. Excalibur said Rose is the only wrestler to have defeated Shida this year, and it was twice, both times with the Beast Bomb. Shida was super-focused during ring entrances. She kicked the kendo stick out of Rose’s hands early, then swung it at Rose. Rose blocked it and yanked on it and then clotheslined Shida. She bashed Shida with across her back with it. Then she threw it out of the ring. Shida briefly got the better of her at ringside including a running knee lift, but Rose soon took over and beat her up at ringside. She drove a chair into her throat. The audience backed away. Tony said she’s a bully.

Back in the ring, she methodically beat up Shida and landed a running splash for a two count. Ross said Rose is champion after just six years, and he thinks most wrestlers really reach their peak eight to ten years into their careers. Shida made a comeback and showed some fire. Rose, though, clotheslined her over the top rope to the floor. The director a couple times seemed to get confused about which camera to go to, as there were some times they went to a camera not pointed at the action at all. Shida fought back at ringside and rammed her into the poker chip prop. Shida launched off a stack of chips and kneed Rose into another chip that was upright. Shida hit Rose with a kendo stick at ringside and back in the ring. Shida brainbuster suplexed Rose onto the kendo stick and scored at two count. Then she hit a running knee for a two count.

Ross questioned Rick Knox being assigned the match after what Rose did to him months ago. Excalibur said the AEW referee core is impartial. Rose ended up powerbombing Shida into a table she had leaned in the corner. That was good for a near fall. Rose gave Shida a Death Valley Driver, then bashed her with a “restaurant quality beating” with a kendo stick, as Ross phrased it. Rose climbed to the second rope, but Shida darted the kendo stick at her chest, then punched her and finally landed an avalanche Falcon Arrow for a believable near fall. When Shida went for a running knee, Rose hit her with a kendo stick in the leg. Shida threw an elbow in response and hit another running knee for a near fall. Shida stood with the kendo stick again and bashed Rose in the head. She pulled her up and delivered another running knee strike to the face for the 1-2-3. Ross called it a wonderful moment for AEW and also framed it as an upset.

WINNER: Shida in 17:00 to capture the AEW Women’s Title. (***)

(Keller’s Analysis: Probably about five minutes too long as the middle dragged just a little, but overall this worked. Hard work, hard hitting, and the story of Shida going back to the running knees to eventually score the win with one worked well.)

-A video package previewed the AEW Title match.

(7) JON MOXLEY vs. BRODIE LEE (w/10) – AEW Men’s World Title match



Mox charged at the bell, but Brodie threw him into the corner and threw some hard chops. He charged the corner with a big boot, but Moxley moved. Brodie spilled to the floor. Mox dove through the ropes and knocked him into the barricade. Brodie came right back with a suplex at ringside.

Back in the ring, Mox leaped off the top rope, but Brodie grabbed his throat, then knocked him to the floor. He dove through the ropes and tackled Moxley with a topé. Ross said that’s one of the largest of those moves you’d see. Excalibur said it’s like a refrigerator rolling down the stairs – there’s no stopping it. Moxley tried to German suplex Brodie onto a barricade section leaning against the upright barricade. Brodie blocked it and then tossed Moxley onto it a minute later. Brodie sat up and looked off into space.

Back in the ring again, Moxley piledrove Brodie for a near fall. When Moxley charged Brodie at ringside, Brodie kicked him out of mid-air. Moxley backdropped Brodie off of him on the ringside steps and Brodie landed a bunch of other stuff nearby. They continued to battle at ringside and eventually back in the ring. Brodie scored with a big boot and a sit-out power bomb for a near fall. Tony said the big boot from Brodie reminded him of Bruiser Brody.

They fought to the stage where Moxley hit Brodie with a smaller poker chip prop. Mox set up a Paradigm Shift, but Brodie blocked it and punched Moxley. Mox then gave Brodie a Paradigm Shift off the steps of the stage and then crashed through the base of the ramp. The audience chanted “Holy shit!” The ref called for a doctor. Moxley almost pushed off enough to hit the back of his head on the framing of the ramp that would not have had any give. Several referees, the doctor, and producer Jerry Lynn all came out to check on them. Moxley was the first to his feet. Brodie Lee came up next, bleeding from his forehead. Moxley gave Brodie a sudden Paradigm Shift. Brodie popped up at one. Tony said they’ve never seen a world title match like this. After another kick-out by Brodie, Ross said he doesn’t know how he’s doing it. Mox put Brodie in a sleeper. Brodie passed outing the ref called for the bell. Schiavone said that was the only way for him to win since he couldn’t pin Brodie. Excalibur said Brodie didn’t give up, it was a ref stoppage. Ross said there should be no controversy on this finish since his arm went limp. Mox gave him a middle finger and then celebrated on the ropes in the corner. The audience cheered him.

WINNER: Moxley via submission in 16:00 to retain the AEW World Title. (***3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good brawl. Brodie looked really credible in this style match. I like the psychology of the finish. It establishes Mox was better with a clean win, but it put over Brodie’s toughness and that he’ll fight until he literally passes out. Both can move on to other things stronger.)

-The announcers talked about Brian Cage facing Moxley this Wednesday on Dynamite for the title. Ross wondered what the situation is with Taz.

-A commercial aired for Jazwares, action figures of AEW wrestlers including The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, the Lucha Brothers, Cody and Brandi, and Jon Moxley. Available August 2020.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who reacted to the new line of action figures. They commented on highlights of the matches so far, then shifted to hyping the Stadium Stampede match.

-A video package aired hyping the Stampede.

(8) THE INNER CIRCLE vs. THE ELITE – Stadium Stampede

The Inner Circle was introduced one at a time. They were wearing football uniforms and pads. First Jericho, then Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy. The Jacksonville Jaguar cheerleaders were there, all wearing facemarks. The Elite were introduced next. They were not wearing football uniforms. First, Nick and Matt Jackson, the team captains. Then Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, and “Hangman” Adam Page. Well, Page was introduced, but he didn’t come out. The referee blew the whistle and they charged at each other form the 20 yard line to mid-field. Schiavone said he has no idea what to expect. Ross said this is the most unique environment he’s ever experienced. Sammy beat up Kenny with a football. Excalibur said the Inner Circle game dressed for the occasion. They noted pitfalls count anywhere in the stadium.

Page then rode in on a horse. He chased down Sammy, who ran away frantically. That was funny. He ran all the way into the backstage area of the stadium. Meanwhile, Nick and Jericho fought inside the ring that was setup mid-field while the others fought at ringside. Schiavone said it’s great to see Nick back in the ring. The Bucks cleared Jericho out of the ring. Meanwhile, Page was on his horse looking for Sammy in the backstage area of the stadium. Kenny landed a snap dragon in the ring.

Sammy eventually triumphantly ran back to the ring, pumping his fists. He ran and kicked Matt Jackson as the rest of Inner Circle chanted “Sammy! Sammy!” The cheerleaders joined in. Samy went for a shooting star press off the top rope, but Matt moved. Matt gave Sammy a buckle bomb and a Twist of Fate. Nick and Matt did dives to the turf at ringside. The audience chanted “This is awesome!” Sammy leaped off the top rope with a shooting star press. The crowd parted and a couple Inner Circle members caught him to keep him from splatting on the turf. Matt beat up Santana with helmet. They spread out on the field. The announcers said it was tough to track the fighting.

Matt climbed a ladder and stood on the goalpost and flipped onto Sammy and Jericho. He scored a near fall. Broken Matt and Kenny fought with Stanana and Ortiz into the stands. They cut backstage to Page on the horse roaming around the inner concourse. He got off the horse and the announcers said he was apparently headed to a bar. Meanwhile, the fight continued in the concourse area above the lower bowl. Santana and Ortiz threw salt in Kenny’s eyes, then dropped him onto a barricade bridged over two tall metal bar height tables. They double team powerbombed him through it and Kenny crashed to the concrete. Santana and Ortiz threw Matt on a wheel chair. They decided to throw him into a pool that is set up at the stadium where people can watch the game from the pool. They shoved his head underwater. Hardy popped out and showed fire and punched away at them. There was an underwater cam that showed Matt giving a thumbs up. A Matt Dact appeared on the screen that said he can hold his breath underwater for 346 seconds. Matt said they don’t have the aptitude to finish off the first version. Matt again gave a thumbs up and smiled to the underwater cam. Santana and Ortiz said he’s dead. Matt popped up and yanked them back into the water. Santana made a cartoon face before landing. Matt stood and celebrated.

Matt put Ortiz on a table and punched await him. Santana yelled at Matt that they’re done with him. He charged. Matt backdropped him onto the table, which broke. Matt range a giant bell with Ortiz’s head underneath. Ortiz sold the loud noise by going into a convulsions. Matt then wrapped him in duct tape as he made comedic faces. Santana and Ortiz made a comeback. Santana set up a Razor’s Edge into an ice storage freezer, but Matt slipped free and then shoved him into the ice storage freezer. Matt slid a broom handle between the door handles so it wouldn’t open. Matt said that would help him with his inflammation.

Meanwhile, in the lower concourse backstage, Hager was looking for Page. He crossed paths with the horse, then found Page drinking at the bar. Hager sat next to him and said he knew he’d find him hiding in there. Page asked if he came to right or came to drink. He poured him a drink. Hager drank it. Page then said he wants to fight, and he went after him. Hager fought back with hard knees to the ribs and then threw Page over the pool table near the Pro Shop. Page backflipped off the bar, then leaped off the pool table with a crossbody. Hager caught him and one-arm slammed him onto the pool table.

They continued to fight until Kenny showed up. Kenny broke a beer bottle across Hager’s forehead. Page did the same. Kenny broke a wine bottle over his head. Kenny then hit a running high knee. Kenny and Page then drank milk at the bar together.

Meanwhile, back under the goalposts, Matt battled Sammy. Matt gave Sammy three unreleased Northern Lights duplexes on the turf. Nick battled Jericho on the sideline near the bench. Jericho speared Nick with the first down marker. The Northern Lights suplexes continued. Jericho told Nick through a bullhorn that he should have stayed home. Nick kicked the bullhorn into his face, then threw footballs at him. Jericho threw Nick into the mouth of the Jaguar giant head. Jericho then beat up the mascot. Meanwhile, the Northern Lights duplexes continued. Tony shouted, “100 yards! 100 yards!” Nick super kicked Jericho into the net used to practice field goals. Jericho used Floyd the Baseball Bat against Matt and scored a near fall. Jericho said it was a three count so he threw a red beanbag and called for a replay. The referee complied and they went into a tent to review the replay. He insisted it was three. She told him he wasn’t even supposed to be in the tent. Jericho said she’s a shitty referee. She insisted the match would continue. Matt then gave Sammy a Northern Lights into the end zone for a touchdown. He then spiked his head. Nick then did the Alex Wright dance. The ref threw a yellow flag and penalized him for excessive celebration. Nick super kicked the ref. Tony said he deserved it for doing the Alex Wright dance.

Matt caught up with Jericho and choked him with Floyd. Tony said he’s never seen anything like this. Nick ran up the stairs and then ran down and leaped off the railing and crashed onto Jericho through the table. The audience chanted “Holy shit!” Page rolled the field line marker out and rolled it right over Jericho from his crotch to his forehead. “Right up the crotch,” said a chucking Schiavone. Sammy crawled toward the fight, but the springers came on and shocked him. Excalibur said it woke him up. Sammy thought he won and raised his arms and celebrated. “I did it!” he said. “I did it!” Matt and Kenny rode the golf cart out from the tunnel and chased Sammy down again. Sammy sprinted down the field and climbed the wall with a Lambaugh Leap to escape. Kenny chased him down. Sammy threw chairs at Page and Kenny.

Matt caught up with Sammy, but Sammy ended up choking him. He yelled, “I’m going to kill you!” A new drone showed, NEO 1 (Natural Electronic Organism 1). Kenny showed up and kicked Sammy, then gave him a One-Winged Angel off the top of the tunnel and crashed onto a platform below. The ref counted to three. Nick poured Gatorade on Kenny. Ross said: “What a spectacle! What an amazing spectacle within the confines of the pro wrestling world. What these guys have done, what this crew has done, the setting is amazing, the match was amazing. It wasn’t a real normal pro wrestling match by any stretch.” Tony said in the end, The Elite stand strong and together. Page was with them on the celebration as pyro blasted behind them and Matt yelled and signaled “Delete! over and over.

WINNERS: The Elite in 34:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is that killing the business or a total blast with self-aware cheesiness that somehow worked? I think the latter. It felt surreal and otherworldly, but for what it was trying to be, I think they pulled it off well. It was an adventure with some highs and some lows, hits and misses.)

