FREE PODCAST 5/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Charlotte-Bayley, Styles traded to Smackdown, Miz & Morrison to challenge Braun at Backlash (106 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Smackdown including the rest of round one of the Intercontinental Title Tournament, Braun Strowman vs. Miz followed by a set-up for Braun defending against both Miz and Morrison at Backlash, ideas for where the Universal Title could end up by Summerslam, Otis & Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville, Charlotte vs. Bayley, and more with live callers and emails.

